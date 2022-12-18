Bills vs. Dolphins weather: Jaelan Phillips warms up shirtless, throws snowballs

Jaelan Phillips grew up in southern California, played college football at UCLA and the University of Miami and landed with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. He was like a kid on Christmas morning at frigid Highmark Stadium.

The outside linebacker may not own a long-sleeve shirt. He didn't wear any shirt in warmups before the Dolphins' prime-time game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Phillips chose to work out shirtless on the field pregame and threw snowballs on the field.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a lake effect snow warning until 1 p.m. Sunday in parts of Erie County. Up to 4 to 8 inches of heavy lake effect snow is expected. Thunder is also possible in the region and temperatures for the game should be in the upper 20s.