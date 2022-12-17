ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Lorenzen, Tigers finalize $8.5M, 1-year contract

DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA. The 30-year-old Lorezen began his career as a starter before mostly pitching out of the bullpen for the Reds. He can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses for innings: $250,000 each for 100, 125, 150, 175, 195 and 205.
KTVZ

Gallo, Twins finalize $11M contract as slugger seeks reset

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo finalized their one-year, $11 million contract that gives the big-swinging, slick-fielding corner outfielder a fresh start following a rough 2022 season. Gallo is a career .199 hitter over eight seasons with 177 home runs. He was a two-time All-Star with the Texas Rangers and a two-time Gold Glove award winner. Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs with 163 strikeouts in 350 at-bats.
