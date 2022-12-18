Read full article on original website
KTUL
Walmart donates 380 bikes, $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Walmart donated 380 bikes and $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa to surprise children across the state with a new bike. The $10,000 will be used to buy even more bikes for local children in every county. “Receiving your first bike is a memory...
Tulsa County sod farmers robbed of thousands of dollars in copper
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Tuesday after four different sod farmers reported tens of thousands of dollars in copper stolen from their farms.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancels Silver Alert for 69-year-old Tulsa man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Sylvester Gay. Gay is said to have memory conditions. Police say there was a previous Silver Alert issued for Gay on Dec. 9, but later canceled when he was located out of state. Gay is...
KTUL
Warming stations available across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
KTUL
Outreach groups push to shelter homeless Tulsans ahead of cold front
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With all eyes on the incoming cold, Tulsa’s homeless outreach programs made one more push to keep people safe on Wednesday. The incoming inclement weather had Tulsans running for shelter, but not everyone was so lucky. Sarah Grounds, executive director of the City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, was gearing up for a long night.
KTUL
Broken Arrow man surprised with $20,000
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Broken Arrow resident won big this holiday season. America's most welcome home guests visited Oklahoma today to surprise a Broken Arrow native with $20,000, and he had no clue. The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House is known for traveling the country awarding over...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville man was seen this Wednesday afternoon in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse. According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched for a domestic abuse call around 2 pm Tuesday afternoon. Byric Ogans was arrested after the victim reported that she had been yelled at...
KTUL
Tree of Life goes up at Woodland Hills Mall to remind drivers not to drink and drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Tree of Life was recognized by local law enforcement agencies and the Oklahoma ABLE Commission in a ceremony at Woodland Hills Mall Monday morning. The community groups want to remind Tulsans to never drink and drive this holiday season. “Since 2018, 86...
Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided. Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips...
Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase From Wagoner Co. To Tulsa Arrested
Authorities say a man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Wagoner County to Tulsa. According to deputies, once the driver got to Tulsa he allegedly turned into a hotel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars. A Wagoner County deputy's vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit.
KTUL
John 3:16 Mission hosts holiday drive-thru giveaway with turkeys, food boxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, the John 3:16 Mission will be handing out turkeys and food boxes while supplies lasts at the John 3:16 Mission Family Youth Center. The mission says there is no information needed, all you need to do is pull up and they will load your car with food.
KTUL
Skiatook Paws and Claws offering free straw bedding for doghouses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country's animal rescue groups are gearing up for freezing temperatures. The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering free straw bedding pickup this week, and so is Skiatook Paws and Claws. The organization says if residents know of any animal that will be outside over...
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking to identify armed robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at a smoke shop in south Tulsa. Police say the robbery happened just after midnight on Oct. 10, at the Z Cloud near 71st and Memorial. As an employee and his...
KTUL
Four Tulsa families surprised with holiday shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Academy Sports and Outdoors gifted four families with $250 shopping sprees and donated $500 to the Dickenson YMCA, just in time for the holiday season. The families were chosen because of how involved they are with the Dickenson YMCA. The group got to pick out...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
KTUL
Tulsa Police Foundation giving back this holiday season with random acts of kindness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some drivers were surprised with gifts instead of tickets Monday. The Tulsa Police Foundation is giving back to the community this week with random acts of kindness. Officers are giving away food, toys, books, and gift cards to individuals and families who may need extra...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation pledges $50,000 to Tulsa Area United Way
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation has pledged $50,000 to the Tulsa Area United Way to help wrap up the agency's 2022 fall fundraising campaign. “Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way, serve a vital role in the social and economic well-being of our great state,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By investing in and collaborating with local nonprofits, Cherokee Nation and its businesses can focus on addressing the needs of our children, our families and our elders while helping make stronger and healthier communities throughout northeast Oklahoma.”
KTUL
Man falls asleep at wheel, drives into nail salon on Cherry Street, officers say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Cherry Street nail salon is picking up the pieces after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove his truck into the building Tuesday morning, police say. The incident happened just before 8 a.m., and the man crossed over the opposite lanes of...
KTUL
Oklahoma Animal Alliance offers extreme cold safety tips for pets, free straw pickup
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Alliance for Animals wants pet parents to be aware of upcoming extreme cold weather and how to protect their furry friends. Ensuring safety for outdoor pets during winter precipitation is critical. OAA offers to following tips to help keep pets safe, happy, and warm...
KTUL
Sand Springs police searching for suspect accused of stealing from bar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing money and alcohol from a bar. Police say the incident happened on Nov. 28 at a local bar, when a man went behind the unattended counter and stole money and multiple bottles of alcohol.
