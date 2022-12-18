ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

KTUL

Walmart donates 380 bikes, $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Walmart donated 380 bikes and $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa to surprise children across the state with a new bike. The $10,000 will be used to buy even more bikes for local children in every county. “Receiving your first bike is a memory...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Warming stations available across Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Outreach groups push to shelter homeless Tulsans ahead of cold front

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With all eyes on the incoming cold, Tulsa’s homeless outreach programs made one more push to keep people safe on Wednesday. The incoming inclement weather had Tulsans running for shelter, but not everyone was so lucky. Sarah Grounds, executive director of the City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, was gearing up for a long night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow man surprised with $20,000

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Broken Arrow resident won big this holiday season. America's most welcome home guests visited Oklahoma today to surprise a Broken Arrow native with $20,000, and he had no clue. The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House is known for traveling the country awarding over...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen on Domestic Abuse

A Bartlesville man was seen this Wednesday afternoon in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse. According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched for a domestic abuse call around 2 pm Tuesday afternoon. Byric Ogans was arrested after the victim reported that she had been yelled at...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided. Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Skiatook Paws and Claws offering free straw bedding for doghouses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country's animal rescue groups are gearing up for freezing temperatures. The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering free straw bedding pickup this week, and so is Skiatook Paws and Claws. The organization says if residents know of any animal that will be outside over...
SKIATOOK, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking to identify armed robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at a smoke shop in south Tulsa. Police say the robbery happened just after midnight on Oct. 10, at the Z Cloud near 71st and Memorial. As an employee and his...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation pledges $50,000 to Tulsa Area United Way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation has pledged $50,000 to the Tulsa Area United Way to help wrap up the agency's 2022 fall fundraising campaign. “Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way, serve a vital role in the social and economic well-being of our great state,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By investing in and collaborating with local nonprofits, Cherokee Nation and its businesses can focus on addressing the needs of our children, our families and our elders while helping make stronger and healthier communities throughout northeast Oklahoma.”
TULSA, OK

