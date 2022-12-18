TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation has pledged $50,000 to the Tulsa Area United Way to help wrap up the agency's 2022 fall fundraising campaign. “Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way, serve a vital role in the social and economic well-being of our great state,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By investing in and collaborating with local nonprofits, Cherokee Nation and its businesses can focus on addressing the needs of our children, our families and our elders while helping make stronger and healthier communities throughout northeast Oklahoma.”

