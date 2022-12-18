ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgefield County, SC

Man dies in vehicle crash in Edgefield County

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
 4 days ago
Aiken Standard File Image

A single-vehicle crash in Edgefield County claimed the life of man the evening of Dec. 16.

The victim was 35-year-old Brandon A. Pickeral, Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett told the Aiken Standard on Dec. 17.

Pickeral was a resident of Edgefield County.

At the time of the accident, Pickeral was the driver and the sole occupant of a 2013 Infiniti sedan.

The vehicle was traveling north on Yonce Pond Road while “attempting to elude law enforcement,” Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

After Pickeral lost control of the sedan, it went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, according to Bolt.

The crash occurred 1.8 miles south of Johnston around 11:45 p.m., Bolt reported.

Burnett said Pickeral was pronounced dead at the scene and that his body would be autopsied in Newberry on Monday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, Bolt reported.

