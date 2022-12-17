ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

Dog Late Fees, Tree Fund Contributions Changed In Proposed Ordinances

Ordinances increasing the amount some developers must pay into the township’s Tree Fund, and creating a flat late fee for dog licenses were introduced at the December 13 Township Council meeting. Developers who cannot meet township requirements for tree replacement when a development results in tree clearing must pay...
FRANKLIN, NJ
FTPD Looking Into Rash Of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Township police are investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts that were reported on December 16 and 17. A township resident reported that two people stole the catalytic converter from his car while it was parked on Phillips Road. The two suspects escaped in a white Audi SUV. A township...
FRANKLIN, NJ
FHS Basketball: Lady Warriors Dominate Bridgewater-Raritan

Still smarting from a rough season-opening loss five days earlier, the Franklin High School Lady Warriors took out their frustrations on a hapless Bridgewater-Raritan team on December 20, winning 59-22. The Lady Warriors dominated the game from the tip-off, running up a quick 6-point lead before the Panthers could get...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ

