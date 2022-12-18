Read full article on original website
Karlyle Van Setten
Karlyle Van Setten passed away on December 1st after a short illness. Karlyle was born to Karl and Dorothy Van Setten on April 26, 1943. He grew up on the family farm on the Greenfield Bench and attended school at Greenfield and Fairfield. He was drafted and served in Viet Nam as a helicopter mechanic. After discharge he went to work at Eklunds/Andy’s Tire on 10th Avenue South, Great Falls, then went to work as manager of Mr. Tune-up. He moved back to Fairfield and worked for Choteau Ford before going to work for Mills Ford in Fairfield where he worked for years. He later went to work for the Teton County Road Department as a road grader driver for the 25 years prior to his retirement.
You might have noticed a cooler at the end of the counter at Fairfield Drug. No sodas in this well-lighted cooler, just flowers. Katy Dalton, of Blossoms & Blooms Flower Shop in Fairfield, put the cooler in a little over a month ago. The display is specially designed to keep flowers fresh by holding the correct temperature and humidity. The cooler also has the correct lighting for flowers – so that the colors appear natural.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers. ...
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A crash in Great Falls has the intersection of 10th Ave. S and 9th St. closed. The Great Falls Police Department reports there is an injury involved at this time, and that Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services are responding. Part of 10th...
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fit Republic has announced it is closing its' Great Falls location on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. The organization says existing memberships will be transferred to the local Planet Fitness gym, located at 726 10th Ave South, Great Falls, MT 59405. Fit Republic says there will be...
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Great Falls where at least one person has been injured.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Despite the severe weather wreaking havoc on flight schedules right now. This holiday week is still projected to be the biggest travel week we've seen in about three years. But cold temps in Montana could impact your flights. "Temperatures are approaching the point where the de-icing...
Cascade County Democratic Central Committee official Jasmine Taylor (representative for precinct 22A) was reported and apparently suspended from Twitter for violating their hateful conduct rule. E-City Beat received an email with the following message and screenshot:. “Have had the misfortune to encounter a hateful and disgusting person on Twitter: Jasmine...
There are reports of a power outage affecting customers in the southwest neighborhoods of Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A scam targeting people on Medicare is making the rounds again, Cascade County Aging Services is warning. The caller identifies themselves as Medicare, and after confirming your card’s number, they say they will send you a new plastic card. Aging services says you will not...
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
Mark Twain offered this practical advice: First get the facts, you can distort them later. So here are a few facts for your arsenal. • A person’s muscle mass decreases from 3% to 5% per decade starting around age 30, and that rate of decline really accelerates after age 60. (You weren’t expecting fun facts about aging, were you?)
