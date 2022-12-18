Read full article on original website
Karlyle Van Setten
Karlyle Van Setten passed away on December 1st after a short illness. Karlyle was born to Karl and Dorothy Van Setten on April 26, 1943. He grew up on the family farm on the Greenfield Bench and attended school at Greenfield and Fairfield. He was drafted and served in Viet Nam as a helicopter mechanic. After discharge he went to work at Eklunds/Andy’s Tire on 10th Avenue South, Great Falls, then went to work as manager of Mr. Tune-up. He moved back to Fairfield and worked for Choteau Ford before going to work for Mills Ford in Fairfield where he worked for years. He later went to work for the Teton County Road Department as a road grader driver for the 25 years prior to his retirement.
Fairfield Drug Offers Many Locally Sourced Gifts
You might have noticed a cooler at the end of the counter at Fairfield Drug. No sodas in this well-lighted cooler, just flowers. Katy Dalton, of Blossoms & Blooms Flower Shop in Fairfield, put the cooler in a little over a month ago. The display is specially designed to keep flowers fresh by holding the correct temperature and humidity. The cooler also has the correct lighting for flowers – so that the colors appear natural.
Great Falls Fit Republic closing doors at end of the year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fit Republic has announced it is closing its' Great Falls location on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. The organization says existing memberships will be transferred to the local Planet Fitness gym, located at 726 10th Ave South, Great Falls, MT 59405. Fit Republic says there will be...
Why Weight?
Mark Twain offered this practical advice: First get the facts, you can distort them later. So here are a few facts for your arsenal. • A person’s muscle mass decreases from 3% to 5% per decade starting around age 30, and that rate of decline really accelerates after age 60. (You weren’t expecting fun facts about aging, were you?)
