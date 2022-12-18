Karlyle Van Setten passed away on December 1st after a short illness. Karlyle was born to Karl and Dorothy Van Setten on April 26, 1943. He grew up on the family farm on the Greenfield Bench and attended school at Greenfield and Fairfield. He was drafted and served in Viet Nam as a helicopter mechanic. After discharge he went to work at Eklunds/Andy’s Tire on 10th Avenue South, Great Falls, then went to work as manager of Mr. Tune-up. He moved back to Fairfield and worked for Choteau Ford before going to work for Mills Ford in Fairfield where he worked for years. He later went to work for the Teton County Road Department as a road grader driver for the 25 years prior to his retirement.

FAIRFIELD, MT ・ 19 HOURS AGO