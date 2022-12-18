Read full article on original website
High avalanche danger in place in Missoula area
MISSOULA, Mont. - High avalanche danger warnings are in place in the Missoula area Wednesday. According to Avalanche.org, high avalanche danger warnings are in place in the following places:. The warnings are in effect through midnight Thursday.
Sentinel High School to stay closed Wed., Dec. 21
MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to an issue with the roof and supporting structure, Sentinel High School is closed Tuesday, Dec. 20. Missoula County Public Schools said the following via its website:. "An issue with the roof and supporting structure in an older part of the building has developed. The Missoula...
Emergency travel only in lake county is being advised
LAKE COUNTY, MT- The St. Ignatius Police Department is advising emergency travel only in Lake County. Per Chief Acheson’s post to Facebook, blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions. Many roads are drifted shut at this time. Road crews are working to clear the snow. Please stay...
