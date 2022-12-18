Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
abc17news.com
Mizzou veteran wide receiver Tauskie Dove enters the transfer portal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou veteran wide receiver Tauskie Dove entered the transfer portal Wednedsay ahead of the Gasparilla Bowl. Reports say that Dove will still play in the bowl against Wake Forest on Friday, but following the game will plan to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer. This past season,...
K Blake Craig Signs With Missouri Tigers
In-state kicker Blake Craig has signed his letter of intent to play for Missouri.
abc17news.com
Mizzou football announces 2023 class on first day of national signing period
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The first day of early signing day for college football kicked off Wednesday and Mizzou football has announced quite a few national letters of intent. The day started off with head coach Eli Drinkwitz tweeting "Flipmas Season." It was found out later that the flip was defensive lineman Sam Williams.
Mizzou Lands Pre-Christmas Commitment from 2023 OT Brandon Solis
The Missouri Tigers landed an early Christmas commitment on Monday.
kmaland.com
Former ISU assistant Sullivan named head coach at Missouri
(Columbia) -- Missouri has hired Dawn Sullivan as its new head volleyball coach. Sullivan -- a former Kansas State player and Iowa State assistant -- comes to Missouri from UNLV, where she led the Rebels to a 109-38 record. View the full release from Missouri here.
Here is the Undisputed Best Sports Bar in all of Missouri
I mean it has won the award for Best Sports Bar in Missouri for 5 years in a row, how much more evidence do you need that it's the best sports bar in the Show-Me State?. Wicked Willie's Sports Grill & Bar has won the Missouri's Best Award for Best Sports bar a whopping five years in a row.
abc17news.com
William Woods names new Director of Athletics
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) William Woods University announced that Steve Wilson will be the new Director of Athletics for the Owls, starting in 2023. Wilson will take the helm of the department with more than 20 years of experience in collegiate athletics. He will officially step into the position on Jan....
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
939theeagle.com
Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine
West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Rapist who ‘terrorized’ women in Kansas City’s Westport could soon be paroled
Known as the Westport Rapist, Gary Jackman, who raped women in the mid 1980s and 90s could be paroled this month.
iowapublicradio.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
Missing Missouri teen found after over 10 days, reunited with family
Ashland police said Friday morning that Emilee Dubes has been located and reunited with her family.
kjluradio.com
Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm
So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
939theeagle.com
Accumulating snow expected in mid-Missouri on Thursday, along with dangerously cold wind chills
Warmer temperatures than originally expected for this Monday morning have decreased the chance of snow for today. While we’re expecting to see a bit of a rain-snow mix today in Columbia, Jefferson City and much of mid-Missouri, the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says little travel impacts are expected.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man gets probation for robbing restaurant at gunpoint
A Columbia man pleads down in an armed robbery case. Jameson Harris, 26, pleaded guilty at his pre-trial hearing this week to one count of stealing. Boone County Judge Joshua Devine sentenced Harris to two years unsupervised probation. Harris had originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
‘We will not rest’ : Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman
Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman.
abc17news.com
Columbia apartment complex had history of smoke detector problems
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia apartment complex where two children died in a fire last week had a history of problems with smoke detectors. And records don't show that the unit where the fire happened had been recently inspected. An early morning fire on Dec. 14 killed 4-year-old Ta'niyah Pate...
Comments / 0