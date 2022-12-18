ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizzou veteran wide receiver Tauskie Dove enters the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou veteran wide receiver Tauskie Dove entered the transfer portal Wednedsay ahead of the Gasparilla Bowl. Reports say that Dove will still play in the bowl against Wake Forest on Friday, but following the game will plan to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer. This past season,...
Mizzou football announces 2023 class on first day of national signing period

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The first day of early signing day for college football kicked off Wednesday and Mizzou football has announced quite a few national letters of intent. The day started off with head coach Eli Drinkwitz tweeting "Flipmas Season." It was found out later that the flip was defensive lineman Sam Williams.
Former ISU assistant Sullivan named head coach at Missouri

(Columbia) -- Missouri has hired Dawn Sullivan as its new head volleyball coach. Sullivan -- a former Kansas State player and Iowa State assistant -- comes to Missouri from UNLV, where she led the Rebels to a 109-38 record. View the full release from Missouri here.
William Woods names new Director of Athletics

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) William Woods University announced that Steve Wilson will be the new Director of Athletics for the Owls, starting in 2023. Wilson will take the helm of the department with more than 20 years of experience in collegiate athletics. He will officially step into the position on Jan....
Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine

West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm

So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
Columbia man gets probation for robbing restaurant at gunpoint

A Columbia man pleads down in an armed robbery case. Jameson Harris, 26, pleaded guilty at his pre-trial hearing this week to one count of stealing. Boone County Judge Joshua Devine sentenced Harris to two years unsupervised probation. Harris had originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
Columbia apartment complex had history of smoke detector problems

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia apartment complex where two children died in a fire last week had a history of problems with smoke detectors. And records don't show that the unit where the fire happened had been recently inspected. An early morning fire on Dec. 14 killed 4-year-old Ta'niyah Pate...
