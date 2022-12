A 16-year-old driver died Sunday when his vehicle collided with a semitrailer truck on U.S. 81 east of Hastings. Jordan Tol of Fairmont was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the semi, Mark Dreesen, 61, of Brockway, Montana, was not injured.

FAIRMONT, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO