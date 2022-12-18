Video: Gerard Gallant and Braden Schneider discuss the Rangers current 5-game winning streak

The Islanders have perfectly treaded water over their past eight games — a 3-3-2 record that lets you argue whatever you want about how successful they’ve been.
On one hand, points against the Devils, Bruins, Vegas and Colorado all on the road is nothing to sneeze at. Losses at home to the Blues and on the road to Arizona, though, feel like points left on the table — and so do the failures to win either shootout in Denver or Boston. Inarguably, though, it all adds up to Thursday’s game against the Rangers holding an elevated importance beyond the chance to...
