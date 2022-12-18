Video: Gerard Gallant and Braden Schneider discuss the Rangers current 5-game winning streak

This is the kind of showdown for which Hockey New York, New York hungers. It is the Rangers and Islanders competing for a playoff spot in a race that very well may go into the final week of the season. But don’t blink when these two clubs hook up at the Garden on Thursday. Because this will mark the final meeting between the clubs this season under a broken NHL schedule matrix that minimizes intra-divisional matchups. Three is all we get this season. Three installments of the Battle of New York. Count’ em: three, which means not one over the nearly four...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO