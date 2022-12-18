ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauppauge, NY

Toys handed out to hundreds of families in need in Hauppauge

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7CvC_0jmOLKvn00

Thousands of toys handed out at annual Long Island "Toy Store" 00:44

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- Families in need got some holiday help Saturday on Long Island.

Nonprofits teamed up for the 11th annual Toy Store in Hauppauge .

Santa Claus was on hand to welcome some 500 families and hand out toys to more than 1,500 children.

Organizers say 5,000 toys were purchased or donated. Every child receives three toys, plus winter hats, gloves and scarves.

"People aren't necessarily destitute, but people could use a little help at holiday time. The economy's not great. So, you know, just interacting with the people that come and they bring me these cards, which are pretty incredible, and it's just important," Liga de Justicia Foundation president William Ferro said.

In addition to the toy giveaway, there were hourly raffles to win televisions and bicycles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Nonprofit helps feed hundreds of families each week as need soars

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- America's largest vegetarian hunger relief program is right here in our area. For years, the nonprofit Community Solidarity has been helping families in both Long Island and New York City, and now organizers say the program is needed more than ever.  "People are working 80 hours a week and they still have provide for their families unfortunately," said Jon Stepanian, founder and CEO of Community Solidarity.  Stepanian told CBS 2's John Dias inflation has caused a record number of people to ask for help.Grocery prices have risen 12% so far this year, and the cost to feed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Blood Center seeking donations this holiday season

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center is calling for more donations, warning the region's blood supply currently stands at a one-to-three day level. We spoke with the center's Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications about why the supply is so low.She told us how people can donate, what first-time donors should expect, and a special gift for anyone who donates before January 4. CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nonprofit confirms organs of fallen FDNY Firefighter Moon donated

NEW YORK -- A hero firefighter has given the gift of life.CBS2 has learned more about FDNY member William P. Moon's heroism even in death.The nonprofit donor organization Live on NY confirmed Tuesday that Moon's organs were donated to five people, including three patients in New York.Firefighter Moon died Monday from injuries he sustained in a fall during a training accident in Brooklyn last week.A wake for the 47-year old will be held on Dec. 28 at Chapey Funeral Home in East Islip from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.The funeral is set for Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore. It will be streamed on CBS New New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Islip residents quickly mobilize to help family impacted by house fire

ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Wednesday morning fire raced through the home of a Long Island family. The parents and their four young children made it out alive, but their home is a total loss.CBS2 met with the family members and their neighbors, who are rallying around the family just days before Christmas.The Mascianas received comfort at their Islip doorstep. The shaken parents of four young children between the ages of 4 months and 7 years escaped the house fire with their lives, but nothing more."I think that we are overwhelmed with the love and the support and we have some...
ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

Building Homes for Heroes pays mortgage for widow of fallen FDNY firefighter

LONG BEACH, N.Y. - Just in time for the holidays, the family of a fallen New York firefighter is the first recipient of financial support from a nationwide charity. Building Homes for Heroes just expanded its mission helping veterans to now include first responders. The response has been an emotional one. Angela Skudin is a overwhelmed with gratitude. The Building Homes for Heroes charity announced it will pay down the Long Beach mortgage of her husband Casey, an FDNY first responder for 17 years who died tragically during a family trip to Asheville, N.C. "Casey was a great man. If there was any...
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS New York

Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS New York

Dignified transfer brings fallen FDNY Firefighter William Moon's remains to Long Island

NEW YORK - There was a solemn procession Wednesday as the FDNY prepared to say goodbye to a hero firefighter who died during a training accident. William P.  Moon's remains were transferred from the medical examiner's office in Lower Manhattan Wednesday afternoon. The dignified transfer traveled to the Long Island Expressway where FDNY trucks lined overpasses in tribute. On Long Island, FDNY members along with firefighters from other departments stood shoulder-to-shoulder as the procession arrived at Chapey Funeral Home in East Islip. Moon's family was also there. A wake for the 47-year-old will be held next Wednesday from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m.The funeral is set for Thursday, Dec. 29th, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore.We will be streaming that on CBS News New York. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

9 Reasons to Drive to Bellport, Long Island

One of the perks of being a New Yorker is the convenient proximity between fast-paced urban living and nearby escapes offering some fresh air within picturesque scenery. And for LGBTQIA+ people especially, NYC living not only provides a sense of safety and community unlike anywhere else in the world, but the region also boasts a number of well-known queer enclaves with idyllic landscapes just hours away.
BELLPORT, NY
longisland.com

La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach Announces Closing

La Famiglia Pizzeria in Sound Beach announced that it is closing its doors for good this week. It was located at 155 Sound Beach Boulevard,. “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of La Famiglia Pizzeria,” the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. While...
SOUND BEACH, NY
nassauobserver.com

Massapequa High School Students Give From The Heart

Massapequa High School student clubs have spearheaded numerous charitable initiatives during the 2022 holiday season. The generosity of students and staff extends into the local community and beyond. The Chiefs Challenge club set up a giving tree in the lobby to fulfill requests for eight families. Students and staff could...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Daily Voice

Shirley Woman Admits To Stealing $50K From Nursing Home Residents With Disabilities In Her Care

A 31-year-old woman admitted she stole more than $50,000 from 11 residents of a Long Island nursing home for adults with developmental disabilities. Jazzame Paranzino, of Shirley, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny for stealing funds from residents in her care while she was working as the site manager for Maryhaven Center of Hope in Medford, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
SHIRLEY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police Department Seeking Medford Chainsaw Thief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole from a Medford store in December. A man stole two chainsaws from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, at 10:50 a.m. on December...
MEDFORD, NY
WETM 18 News

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tall menorah lights up Brooklyn to celebrate start of Hanukkah

NEW YORK -- Millions of Jewish families across the world were lighting Hanukkah candles on Sunday night to usher in the Festival of Lights. In the Tri-State Area, dozens of celebrations were held to mark the joyous occasion.These faith communities are coming together to dispel darkness.Brooklyn's largest menorah towers above crowds of dancing people at Grand Army Plaza."Just a little bit of light from every single home, you end up bringing a lot of light and a lot of joy," said Sara Wolko of Crown Heights.A night of blessings, gifts, and joyous celebration."Do that little act of kindness that will...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

SCPD: Employees at Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford Stores Arrested for Selling E-Liquid Nicotine to Underage Customers

The Suffolk County Police Department has reported that employees at three Long Island stores have been charged with allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to underage customers. Police say that after receiving numerous community complaints they opened an investigation that resulted in the Saturday, December 17 arrest three individuals from three separate businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford were charged with selling e-liquid nicotine – used in vaping – to minors.
OAKDALE, NY
CBS New York

Iranian-Americans gather to celebrate the holiday of Yalda

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Long Island and New York City have one of the largest Iranian-American communities in the nation.On Wednesday night, they are observing Yalda, a holiday that coincides with the winter solstice.While it is celebrated in other countries, for Iranian-Americans the holiday this year has special meaning as they support protestors fighting for women's and human rights in their homeland.In the Chelsea section of the city, the Iranian community is gathering to observe a holiday with roots in an old Persian religion called Zoroastrianism."For Yalda, you gather with friends and you read poetry, and you eat red fruits, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy