Toys handed out to hundreds of families in need in Hauppauge

Thousands of toys handed out at annual Long Island "Toy Store" 00:44

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- Families in need got some holiday help Saturday on Long Island.

Nonprofits teamed up for the 11th annual Toy Store in Hauppauge .

Santa Claus was on hand to welcome some 500 families and hand out toys to more than 1,500 children.

Organizers say 5,000 toys were purchased or donated. Every child receives three toys, plus winter hats, gloves and scarves.

"People aren't necessarily destitute, but people could use a little help at holiday time. The economy's not great. So, you know, just interacting with the people that come and they bring me these cards, which are pretty incredible, and it's just important," Liga de Justicia Foundation president William Ferro said.

In addition to the toy giveaway, there were hourly raffles to win televisions and bicycles.