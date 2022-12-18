Read full article on original website
Eritrea country profile
Eritrea won independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a 30-year war, but has been plagued by repression at home and tense relations with its neighbours. Bordered by Sudan, Ethiopia and Djibouti, it occupies a strategically important area in the Horn of Africa. Tensions remained high across the closed and heavily-fortified...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Elon Musk was spotted with a sanctioned, pro-Putin Russian TV presenter at the World Cup final in Qatar
Nailya Asker-Zade, who posted a selfie of her and Elon Musk to Telegram on Sunday, has been sanctioned by both the UK and Canada.
Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens
MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
Pakistan’s foreign minister says there’s a bounty on his head for his remark on Indian PM Modi
Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari defended his “butcher of Gujarat” remark against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, claiming that there was a bounty placed on his head because he stated “a historical reality”.He had made the comments last week during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council in New York, while responding to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar’s comments calling Pakistan “the host of Osama bin Laden” and the “perpetrator of terrorism”.In an interview with Bloomberg, Mr Bhutto-Zardari defended the comments saying he was “referring to a historical reality”.“The remarks I used were not...
Pakistan minister doubles down on his Modi remarks: ‘You cannot rewrite history’
The Pakistan foreign minister has urged Indians to protest against the hatred and discrimination Muslims face in their country, as he faced criticism for describing the Indian prime minister as the “butcher of Gujurat”.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari defended his comments on Sunday, saying they were based on “history” and that it is difficult to distort them. “They must also condemn the Muslim genocide in Gujarat, and condemn the way Muslims in India, who are the largest minority in the world, are treated. I wish... they had also protested for their own Muslim citizens – who are now the victims of...
Africa must heal itself — and not rely on America
There may be better ways to disrespect African leaders than President Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit last week, but if there are, they do not readily come to mind. Summit diplomacy is a term characteristically used to describe face-to-face negotiations between heads of state; for example, the 1961 summit talks between Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev and…
Mexico president insists relations with Spain still ‘paused’
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president insisted Friday that his country’s relations with Spain are still “on pause,” one day after Mexico’s top diplomat met with his Spanish counterpart and said relations were being “relaunched.”. The confusing about-face involves years-old complaints by President...
The Jewish Press
Israeli MKs Tell EU in Letter, ‘Europe Would Claim We are Foreigners in Our Own Country’
Outraged Israeli lawmakers have sent a letter to the European Union denouncing a secret document exposed earlier this week by Israel’s Channel 13 News team that revealed a brazen plan by the European Union to help the Palestinian Authority seize control over land in Area C. The six-page document...
Brazil's Lula talks to Putin, says he seeks 'dialogue with everyone'
SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Putin wished him a good administration and said he hoped that relations between the two countries would be strengthened.
India v China: Is becoming the most populous country a boon or curse?
In mid-April, India is forecast to surpass China as the world's most populous country. The Asian giants already have more than 1.4 billion people each, and for over 70 years have accounted for more than a third of the global population. China's population is likely to begin shrinking next year....
Deputy U.N. chief urges countries to send armed force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Deputy U.N. chief Amina Mohammed on Wednesday urged countries to urgently consider Haiti's request for an international specialized armed force to help restore security in the Caribbean state and alleviate a humanitarian crisis.
Tse Chi Lop: 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia
Asia's most-wanted alleged drug kingpin has been extradited to Australia where he faces potential life imprisonment. Tse Chi Lop is accused of heading up a multibillion-dollar drug operation spanning several countries in the Asia Pacific, from Japan to New Zealand. A notorious figure whose status in Asia has long drawn...
Peru orders Mexico’s ambassador to leave country in latest escalation of tensions
MEXICO CITY/LIMA — Peru declared Mexico’s ambassador to Lima “persona non grata” and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru’s foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president. The abrupt order,...
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
Russia-supporting Wagner Group mercenary numbers soar
Fighters from Russia's mercenary Wagner Group have ballooned from 1,000 to nearly 20,000 in Ukraine, British government officials say, a sign of Russia's growing reliance on the military contractor in support of its invasion. Russia is widely believed to be struggling to recruit soldiers and maintain morale. The West estimates...
S Jaishankar: India beefs up military at tense China border
India's foreign minister has said that the country has scaled up troop deployment along a disputed border with China to an unprecedented level. S Jaishankar added that India wouldn't let China "unilaterally change" the status quo at the border. His comments came days after Indian and Chinese forces clashed in...
A Human Rights Org. Reveals Secret Chinese Int'l Police Stations- Beijing Recently Rationalizes That They Are Necessary
China has been accused of operating 54 undercover police stations across the globe. The stations are believed to be used by China to garner greater control over Chinese dissidents located in foreign countries. The undeclared 'police stations' are located in countries such as Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK. [i]
Afghanistan: Taliban arrest women protesting against university ban
The Taliban have arrested five women taking part in a protest in the Afghan capital, Kabul, against the ban on women attending universities. Three journalists were also arrested. Protests are also understood to have taken place in the Takhar province. Guards stopped hundreds of women from entering universities on Wednesday...
The US Government Is Involved in Secret Wars in 15 Countries
The original terms of the U.S. Constitution place the power to declare war solely in the hands of Congress. A revolutionary concept at the time, the framers of the Constitution reasoned that decisions of such gravity necessitated careful deliberation and open public debate and could not be made unilaterally by the president if the United […]
