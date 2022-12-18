ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa supervises as Salvation Army toy drive delivers joy to thousands of Sonoma County children

By ANDREW GRAHAM THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
Brad Rickard sat outside the Salvation Army’s Sonoma County headquarters in western Santa Rosa on Saturday morning, just as he has each holiday season for the past 15 years.

Dressed as Santa Claus, he watched as cars filled with children anxious to meet him passed by. Some were so eager they hung out the car window and yelled his name as their vehicle approached.

“That’s the reason I do it,” said Rickard, 63, “for their smile.”

But this day would offer the children more than a chance to meet Santa.

With military-like efficiency, Salvation Army employees and volunteers distributed an estimated 6,000 toys to 1,800 children of 800 families. A double line of cars stretched around the parking lots of an office park off Stony Circle Road.

The Salvation Army had assigned each family eligible to receive toys a number, which was presented to volunteers as the cars pulled up. That number corresponded to a bag of toys, clothing, electronics and other gifts somewhere in the bowels of the headquarters that was soon rushed to the building’s entrance and deposited in the trunk of a car. It was all done under Santa’s watchful eye.

Volunteers were serving 28 families every 15 minutes, according to Maj. Randy Hartt, who leads the local Salvation Army chapter.

Among them were June and Grant Sherwood, 10 and 12 years old, respectively. June Sherwood enjoyed loading the bags of toys into the car trunks, she said, though some of the bags appeared almost as big as she was.

For their mother, Brandy Sherwood, the event was a chance to instill generosity in her children.

“Giving is everything,” Brandy Sherwood said, “and it’s important to build this as a part of their lives.”

Families applied to receive the toys beginning in October and into November, Hartt said. “From there it was a mad dash to get all these toys,” he said.

In that dash, the Salvation Army was helped by the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program and celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s charitable foundation. Fieri spent a day in a shopping frenzy at Walmart alongside Salvation Army volunteers, Hartt said, where the colorful cuisinier purchased 1,200 toys and more than 150 bicycles.

Toys also flowed in from area residents who were able to pick a family off one of the Salvation Army’s angel Christmas trees — which carried the first name, age and gender of the children of a family in need.

The generosity landed with Leticia Garcia, 47, the mother of three young children. Garcia’s daughters, 2 and 3 years old, sat in a white van with her while they waited their turn to pick up toys and greet Santa.

“It helps a lot,” Garcia said of the toy drive. “We can give (her children) a Christmas.”

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
