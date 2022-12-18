ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Petaluma, police say

By ANDREW GRAHAM THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3XNf_0jmOKXyx00

Petaluma Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning on South McDowell Road.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 5:51 a.m., following reports that a single vehicle struck a pedestrian who appeared to be in the roadway. The pedestrian died at the scene, though paramedics from the Petaluma Fire Department arrived within minutes, according to the police department.

Police are continuing to investigate and did not announce an arrest or a suspect, or offer a description of the vehicle in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Police also did not identify the pedestrian, as the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has not yet notified family members.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Petaluma Traffic Officer Garrett Sholin at 707-776-3721.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com.

