ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

No. 23 Auburn pulls away in 2nd half, tops Washington 84-61

SEATTLE (AP) — In between analyzing what went wrong the last time it was on the floor and preparing for its final game before the start of Southeastern Conference play, No. 23 Auburn took advantage of the snowstorm that blanketed the Seattle area. The Tigers spent a bit of...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Penix, Ibrahim, Latu earn comeback player of the year honors

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu were named college football's comeback players of the year on Tuesday. Penix transferred to Washington after four seasons at Indiana, each ending with a serious injury. With the Huskies, Penix played all 12 games and...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Woolen still learning in standout rookie season for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen's rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He's making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he's already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seahawks WR Lockett could return quickly from hand surgery

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Standout wide receiver Tyler Lockett will miss this week's game for the Seattle Seahawks after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand. That seems to be the only certainty Seattle has about several of its injured starters and their status for what has become an important trip to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Blues bring win streak into matchup with the Kraken

St. Louis Blues (15-15-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-10-3, third in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -166, Blues +141; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues are looking to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Kraken.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KING 5

Vancouver looks to break home losing streak in game against Seattle

Seattle Kraken (17-10-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (13-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Seattle Kraken looking to stop a three-game home skid. Vancouver has a 13-15-3 record overall and a 7-2-0 record...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Cannabis sales slow in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin

SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
SHELTON, WA
KING 5

Here are the best and worst times to travel this Christmas weekend

SEATTLE — Here are the best and worst times to hit the road Christmas weekend in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT shared travel charts last week for Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, Interstate 90 between Northbend and Cle Elum and US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish.
LACEY, WA
KING 5

Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations

SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Airlines respond to SeaTac flight cancellations and delays

SEATTLE — SeaTac Airport is expecting to see 940,000 travelers pass through their doors this holiday season. This week's weather has already caused hundreds of cancellations. “We want to make sure we’re providing guests with as much advanced notice as possible and so if we cancel closer in then...
SEATAC, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy