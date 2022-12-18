Read full article on original website
No. 23 Auburn pulls away in 2nd half, tops Washington 84-61
SEATTLE (AP) — In between analyzing what went wrong the last time it was on the floor and preparing for its final game before the start of Southeastern Conference play, No. 23 Auburn took advantage of the snowstorm that blanketed the Seattle area. The Tigers spent a bit of...
Penix, Ibrahim, Latu earn comeback player of the year honors
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu were named college football's comeback players of the year on Tuesday. Penix transferred to Washington after four seasons at Indiana, each ending with a serious injury. With the Huskies, Penix played all 12 games and...
Woolen still learning in standout rookie season for Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen's rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He's making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he's already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times.
Seahawks WR Lockett could return quickly from hand surgery
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Standout wide receiver Tyler Lockett will miss this week's game for the Seattle Seahawks after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand. That seems to be the only certainty Seattle has about several of its injured starters and their status for what has become an important trip to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Saturday.
Blues bring win streak into matchup with the Kraken
St. Louis Blues (15-15-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-10-3, third in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -166, Blues +141; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues are looking to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Kraken.
Vancouver looks to break home losing streak in game against Seattle
Seattle Kraken (17-10-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (13-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Seattle Kraken looking to stop a three-game home skid. Vancouver has a 13-15-3 record overall and a 7-2-0 record...
Cannabis sales slow in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
Washington files major opioid lawsuit against Albertson's, Kroger and Rite Aid
SEATTLE — The Washington Attorney General said his office filed a lawsuit Wedneday against three large pharmacy chains, accusing the companies of skirting federal regulations, flooding the state with opioid drugs and fueling illegal drug rings. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the lawsuit against Albertson's, Kroger and Rite Aid...
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
Winter Storm Warning: 2-7 inches of snow expected for Seattle, Everett
SEATTLE — Starting Monday evening and lasting into Tuesday, widespread lowland snow is possible, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for much of the Puget Sound Area that is currently in effect. Accumulations between two to eight inches are possible, which could potentially disrupt...
13-year-old girl hit by car while walking home from school near Auburn
SEATTLE — Jamaica Corpuz is a proud mom. “She does violin, she does private lessons too, she’s teaching herself the piano too,” she said of her daughter, 13-year-old Symphony Johnson. Symphony is ASB vice president at her school and plays volleyball and basketball. Around 3:30 pm on...
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin
SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
Here are the best and worst times to travel this Christmas weekend
SEATTLE — Here are the best and worst times to hit the road Christmas weekend in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT shared travel charts last week for Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, Interstate 90 between Northbend and Cle Elum and US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish.
Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations
SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
Lingering moisture, subfreezing temperatures could lead to slippery Monday morning commute
SEATTLE — An arctic cold front slowly moving south from British Columbia set the stage for a weather system that will leave lingering snow chances into Monday morning. A new system arriving Tuesday has already triggered a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains and could also lead to lowland snow accumulations throughout western Washington.
$5 million grant going toward services for homeless youth in rural Washington counties
SEATTLE — New funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go toward programs for over 13,000 kids and teens in Washington with unstable housing. Washington’s Office of Homeless Youth was created in 2015 to help combat homelessness among kids and teens. The more than...
Airlines respond to SeaTac flight cancellations and delays
SEATTLE — SeaTac Airport is expecting to see 940,000 travelers pass through their doors this holiday season. This week's weather has already caused hundreds of cancellations. “We want to make sure we’re providing guests with as much advanced notice as possible and so if we cancel closer in then...
Seattle personal trainer shares 3 exercises you can do to de-stress this holiday season
SEATTLE — The holiday season can be one of the most wonderful times for people but also a stressful time with added spending, shopping, hosting gatherings, and traveling. Cosmo Friou, a local Orangetheory Fitness coach and certified personal trainer, said there are optimum exercises people of all fitness levels can do to start managing their stress.
1 hospitalized after 80 rounds fired in early morning Parkland shooting
PARKLAND, Wash. — Approximately 80 shell casings were recovered after a man was shot early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Parkland, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) confirmed. PCSD deputies were dispatched to a shooting around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 10400 block...
