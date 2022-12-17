Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 15 matchup vs. Bears

The Bears (3-10) will look to snap a six-game losing streak when they host the NFC-leading Eagles (12-1) Sunday at Soldier Field.

Philadelphia will look to take care of business with a showdown against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve looming for Week 16.

Chicago will counter with quarterback Justin Fields, who will look to emulate Jalen Hurts’ continued improvement with more snaps and game reps. Philadelphia made several rosters moves during the week, but none involved activating star tight end Dallas Goedert.

Here is the Birds’ unofficial depth chart with the team landing in Chicago.

QB

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Gardner Minshew

3rd — Ian Book

RB

Starter — Miles Sanders

2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

4th — Trey Sermon

WR

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Zach Pascal

WR

WR

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Britain Covey

TE

Starter — Jack Stoll

2nd — Grant Calcaterra

3rd — Tyree Jackson

LT

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Andre Dillard

LG

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

C

Starter — Jason Kelce

2nd — Cam Jurgens

RG

Starter — Isaac Seumalo

2nd — Josh Sills

RT

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

DE

DT

Starter — Javon Hargrave

2nd — Jordan Davis/Linval Joseph

DT

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Ndamukong Suh/Milton Williams

DE

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Janarius Robinson

SAM

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Patrick Johnson

3rd — Kyron Johnson

MLB

Starter — T.J. Edwards

2nd — Nakobe Dean

WILL

Starter — Kyzir White

2nd — Shaun Bradley

CB

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Zech McPhearson

CB

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

SLOT CB

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Josiah Scott

S

S

Starter — Reed Blankenship

2nd — K’Von Wallace