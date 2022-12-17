ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 15 matchup vs. Bears

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Bears (3-10) will look to snap a six-game losing streak when they host the NFC-leading Eagles (12-1) Sunday at Soldier Field.

Philadelphia will look to take care of business with a showdown against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve looming for Week 16.

Chicago will counter with quarterback Justin Fields, who will look to emulate Jalen Hurts’ continued improvement with more snaps and game reps. Philadelphia made several rosters moves during the week, but none involved activating star tight end Dallas Goedert.

Here is the Birds’ unofficial depth chart with the team landing in Chicago.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Gardner Minshew

3rd — Ian Book

RB

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Miles Sanders

2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

4th — Trey Sermon

WR

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Zach Pascal

WR

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

WR

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Britain Covey

TE

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jack Stoll

2nd — Grant Calcaterra

3rd — Tyree Jackson

LT

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Andre Dillard

LG

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

C

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jason Kelce

2nd — Cam Jurgens

RG

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Isaac Seumalo

2nd — Josh Sills

RT

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

DE

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

DT

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Javon Hargrave

2nd — Jordan Davis/Linval Joseph

DT

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Ndamukong Suh/Milton Williams

DE

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Janarius Robinson

SAM

Philadelphia Eagles Come To East Rutherford Nj To Face Their Division Rivals The New York Giants On December 11 2022

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Patrick Johnson

3rd — Kyron Johnson

MLB

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — T.J. Edwards

2nd — Nakobe Dean

WILL

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Starter — Kyzir White

2nd — Shaun Bradley

CB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Zech McPhearson

CB

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

SLOT CB

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Josiah Scott

S

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

S

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Reed Blankenship

2nd — K’Von Wallace

