Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 15 matchup vs. Bears
The Bears (3-10) will look to snap a six-game losing streak when they host the NFC-leading Eagles (12-1) Sunday at Soldier Field.
Philadelphia will look to take care of business with a showdown against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve looming for Week 16.
Chicago will counter with quarterback Justin Fields, who will look to emulate Jalen Hurts’ continued improvement with more snaps and game reps. Philadelphia made several rosters moves during the week, but none involved activating star tight end Dallas Goedert.
Here is the Birds’ unofficial depth chart with the team landing in Chicago.
QB
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Gardner Minshew
3rd — Ian Book
RB
Starter — Miles Sanders
2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell
4th — Trey Sermon
WR
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd — Zach Pascal
WR
WR
Starter — Quez Watkins
2nd — Britain Covey
TE
Starter — Jack Stoll
2nd — Grant Calcaterra
3rd — Tyree Jackson
LT
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2nd — Andre Dillard
LG
Starter — Landon Dickerson
2nd — Sua Opeta
C
Starter — Jason Kelce
2nd — Cam Jurgens
RG
Starter — Isaac Seumalo
2nd — Josh Sills
RT
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll
DE
DT
Starter — Javon Hargrave
2nd — Jordan Davis/Linval Joseph
DT
Starter — Fletcher Cox
2nd — Ndamukong Suh/Milton Williams
DE
Starter — Josh Sweat
2nd — Janarius Robinson
SAM
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Patrick Johnson
3rd — Kyron Johnson
MLB
Starter — T.J. Edwards
2nd — Nakobe Dean
WILL
Starter — Kyzir White
2nd — Shaun Bradley
CB
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Zech McPhearson
CB
Starter — James Bradberry
2nd — Josh Jobe
SLOT CB
Starter — Avonte Maddox
2nd — Josiah Scott
S
S
Starter — Reed Blankenship
2nd — K’Von Wallace
Comments / 0