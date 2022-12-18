Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”
UFC analyst Laura Sanko hopes that Nick Diaz’s callout of Israel Adesanya doesn’t come to fruition. The Stockton native has been out of action since his rematch with Robbie Lawler in September 2021. The bout ended a six-year hiatus for the former Strikeforce champion, as he hadn’t competed since his no-contest with Anderson Silva in January 2015.
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
Brendan Schaub shares his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson: “This is assault, brother”
Brendan Schaub is sharing his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson. It was UFC welterweight Mike Jackson who recently got into an ‘incident’ with former middleweight champion Jake Shields while they were both at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shields...
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
Bryce Mitchell was contemplating retirement in the immediate aftermath of his loss at UFC 282 (Video)
Bryce Mitchell contemplated retirement right after his UFC 282 loss to Ilia Toupria. Mitchell opened up the UFC 282 pay-per-view against Topuria in a crucial fight for the featherweight division. The winner would be in the mix to likely get a top-10 or even a top-five opponent next time out.
Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”
Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off. The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.
Tony Ferguson removed from the UFC lightweight rankings for the first time in over a decade
Tony Ferguson, the former interim lightweight champion, has been removed from the UFC lightweight rankings for the first time in over a decade. The UFC recently updated its official rankings following the UFC Vegas 66 fight card last Saturday night, December 17th, 2022. The new rankings show no Tony Ferguson...
UFC star Conor McGregor takes aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher: “You little sad pox of a thing”
Conor McGregor has taken aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher following an exchange between the two on social media. Whenever Conor McGregor pops up on social media, controversy usually isn’t far behind. ‘Notorious’ is his nickname and more often than not, he lives up to that expectation.
Jake Shields reportedly banned from UFC PI, facing assault charges for attack on Mike Jackson
Jake Shields has reportedly been banned from UFC PI and is facing assault charges for his attack on Mike Jackson. The UFC Performance Institute is the official mixed martial arts facility for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The building is located in Enterprise, Nevada opposite the UFC Apex. Apparently Shields (33-11...
Robert Whittaker reacts after losing out on Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284: “This is very upsetting”
Robert Whittaker is reacting after losing out on the Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284. It was to be Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) vs Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 284 on February 12, 2023, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Plans have changed – the...
Brendan Schaub slams Khabib Nurmagomedov over his Islam Makhachev prediction
Brendan Schaub doesn’t think much of Khabib Nurmagomedov saying Islam Makhachev should have five or six title defences and then ‘leave’ the sport. The fighter-turned-comedian believes it would be a ‘weak’ move to merely hang up the gloves after suffering a first loss as champion. The former UFC heavyweight criticised that thinking from ‘The Eagle’ when speaking on the Schaub Show.
What’s next for Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland after UFC Vegas 66?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 66, a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland headlined the card. Cannonier was coming off a lackluster decision loss to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title back in July. Prior to that, he knocked out Derek Brunson at UFC 271 to earn the shot at the belt. Meanwhile, Strickland was coming off a KO loss to Alex Pereira in a title eliminator bout that snapped his six-fight win streak.
CBS Sports
UFC in 2023: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler among fights to make
Depending on your tastes, 2022 was either a disappointing or exciting year in UFC. Detractors were unsatiated by the lack of big marquee fights while supporters took delight in an abundance of impactful performances. It is true that Conor McGregor and Jon Jones were absent, Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou...
Chael Sonnen rejects plea deal, will take battery charge to trial
MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has rejected a plea deal and will take his battery charge to trial. Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking several individuals at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. A couple, Julie and Christopher Stellpflug, said that Sonnen had struck them both and initiated a fight. They suggested he was intoxicated, as he went on to attack a string of other security guards.
Jake Shields reacts to latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson: “He’s just getting more racist and deranged”
Jake Shields is reacting to the latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson. Mike Jackson (1-2 MMA) spoke to ‘MMA Fighting’ about the altercation he had with Jake Shields (33-11 MMA) at the UFC Performance Institute last Friday saying:. “We’re in a professional setting. I didn’t really think...
Matt Brown explains why he sides with Jake Shields over Mike Jackson following recent altercation: “If you’re a UFC fighter, you’re opening yourself to those consequences”
Matt Brown is explaining why he sides with Jakes Shields over Mike Jackson following their recent altercation. Brown (23-19 MMA) has taken a side after the physical altercation occurred between Shields and Jackson at the UFC PI in Las Vegas. It was Jackson who took to social media calling Shields...
Daniel Cormier shares his picks for male and female UFC fighters of the year
Daniel Cormier has shared his picks for the UFC male and female fighters of the year. 2022 brought numerous jaw-dropping moments inside the octagon. Former champions regained their crowns and newly crowned champions wrote their name in the history books. As the year comes to a close, the conversations commence...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0