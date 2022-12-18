ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”

UFC analyst Laura Sanko hopes that Nick Diaz’s callout of Israel Adesanya doesn’t come to fruition. The Stockton native has been out of action since his rematch with Robbie Lawler in September 2021. The bout ended a six-year hiatus for the former Strikeforce champion, as he hadn’t competed since his no-contest with Anderson Silva in January 2015.
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event

Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”

Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off. The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.
Brendan Schaub slams Khabib Nurmagomedov over his Islam Makhachev prediction

Brendan Schaub doesn’t think much of Khabib Nurmagomedov saying Islam Makhachev should have five or six title defences and then ‘leave’ the sport. The fighter-turned-comedian believes it would be a ‘weak’ move to merely hang up the gloves after suffering a first loss as champion. The former UFC heavyweight criticised that thinking from ‘The Eagle’ when speaking on the Schaub Show.
What’s next for Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland after UFC Vegas 66?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 66, a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland headlined the card. Cannonier was coming off a lackluster decision loss to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title back in July. Prior to that, he knocked out Derek Brunson at UFC 271 to earn the shot at the belt. Meanwhile, Strickland was coming off a KO loss to Alex Pereira in a title eliminator bout that snapped his six-fight win streak.
Chael Sonnen rejects plea deal, will take battery charge to trial

MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has rejected a plea deal and will take his battery charge to trial. Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking several individuals at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. A couple, Julie and Christopher Stellpflug, said that Sonnen had struck them both and initiated a fight. They suggested he was intoxicated, as he went on to attack a string of other security guards.
Matt Brown explains why he sides with Jake Shields over Mike Jackson following recent altercation: “If you’re a UFC fighter, you’re opening yourself to those consequences”

Matt Brown is explaining why he sides with Jakes Shields over Mike Jackson following their recent altercation. Brown (23-19 MMA) has taken a side after the physical altercation occurred between Shields and Jackson at the UFC PI in Las Vegas. It was Jackson who took to social media calling Shields...
