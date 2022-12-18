Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
slipperstillfits.com
10 Observations From Gonzaga’s Win over Montana
Gonzaga made some history with their ten-point win over Montana last night, setting a modern Division I record with their 72nd straight home win last night in The Kennel. It was a hard-fought battle against the Grizzlies, and there was plenty to observe in the penultimate game of the Zags’ non-conference schedule.
slipperstillfits.com
WCC schedule will switch to balanced scheduling for 2023-2024 after BYU departs
The WCC will revert back to a balanced schedule after the BYU Cougars depart the conference for the Big 12, Jon Rothstein announced on Tuesday. The conference schedule was a balanced format back in 2018 with each team playing each other twice for 18 total conference games. As part of the concessions essentially made to the top teams back when the Mountain West Conference was looking to poach Gonzaga, the WCC switched to a 16 game conference schedule, with the top teams losing two games to the lowest RPI teams.
slipperstillfits.com
Zags move up one spot to No. 22
The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose one spot to No. 22 in the latest AP Poll, matching the high on the season. Since entering the poll, the Zags have been bouncing around near the bottom, with voters not impressed enough about their wins to justify moving up, which is fair, because Gonzaga’s biggest wins are what put them in the top 25 in the first place. That means, for Gonzaga to continue to climb, they just need to win games.
slipperstillfits.com
Zags push past tough San Diego defense in win
The Gonzaga Bulldogs pushed through a rough shooting night to hold off the San Diego Toreros with a final score that wasn’t as close as much of the game suggested, 70-59. The Zags looked like they were continuing the strong start to conference play, taking a 22-12 lead into the second quarter. The offense would slowly but surely start to falter, missing shots, looking a little out of rhythm, and not playing like the Gonzaga team most come to expect.
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga rises to No. 11 in latest AP Poll
The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose four spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 11. Purdue held on to the top spot, with UConn and Houston rising up to round out the top three. The Zags earned one of their bigger wins of the season, defeating the then ranked No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, 100-90, in Birmingham on Saturday.
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga vs. Montana: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online
The Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Montana Grizzlies before a week of no basketball on Tuesday evening. The two teams have a long history, but it has been quite a few year since the Zags last faced Montana. Then, a No. 20 ranked Zags squad was pushed to the limit, eking out a win, 61-58. Kyle Wiltjer scored 16 as the Zags pushed past a 40% shooting effort.
Comments / 0