The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose one spot to No. 22 in the latest AP Poll, matching the high on the season. Since entering the poll, the Zags have been bouncing around near the bottom, with voters not impressed enough about their wins to justify moving up, which is fair, because Gonzaga’s biggest wins are what put them in the top 25 in the first place. That means, for Gonzaga to continue to climb, they just need to win games.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO