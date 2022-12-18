Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Discussed ‘Beauty’ of Franco Harris’s Legacy Day Before His Death
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris has reportedly passed away at the age of 72, just days before he was set to have his number retired during halftime of the team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers had a lot planned this weekend as they...
Wichita Eagle
Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes
Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
Wichita Eagle
Saints LB Demario Davis Among Pro Bowl Honorees
NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Saints have one player on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Linebacker Demario Davis earned the first Pro Bowl of his 11-year career. Davis, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019, had been snubbed several times in Pro Bowl voting.
Wichita Eagle
John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes is making a change for cold-weather game. Other Chiefs adjusting, too
Editor’s note: Follow our live weather storm updates here for the latest on conditions in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes says, in this case, functionality will take precedence over fashion. The Kansas City Chiefs home game is expected to be bitterly cold Saturday afternoon. And for Mahomes, that means one...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Seahawks prediction: KC should be most concerned about this Seattle strength
While NFL over-under totals are down across the NFL because of winter weather conditions, that’s not really the case with this Kansas City-Seattle matchup. Sports books expect 49 combined points between the two teams — even in frigid weather — because both teams’ offenses far outpace their defenses.
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Jets Scout Believes Chris Streveler Should Replace Zach Wilson
The magic of New York's Chris Streveler began this past preseason against Philadelphia. With 17 seconds left, trailing 21-17, he threw the game winning touchdown in the corner of the end zone. The following week, this undrafted quarterback out of South Dakota came out of nowhere again and threw a...
Wichita Eagle
Browns Continue to Breathe in Playoff Push for Week 16
As we head into Week 16, the Cleveland Browns' playoff position is in bleak territory as they are holding on by a thread at 1% to make the playoffs with only three games left to play! Deshaun Watson and the offense have to generate enough leeway in the score for the defense to conquer teams in the passing game. The question remains for many fans, how will the team continue to glue together to finish the season?
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. Chiefs Preview: Mahomes No Christmas Eve Gift
In their final road game of the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Eve. ... with the hope of somehow "unwrapping'' K.C. QB Patrick Mahomes. The Seahawks have lost four out of their last five games and currently sit...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Week 16 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 16. Christmas is here, and the NFL has shifted most of the schedule to Saturday, with a tripleheader Christmas Sunday. That Sunday slate is ... not very good, with some of this season’s most underachieving teams facing off in standalone TV windows. But we do have...
Wichita Eagle
The Chiefs host a do-or-die Seahawks team Saturday. Here’s how KC emerges victorious
The Chiefs (11-3) are home for the first time since Week 12 on Saturday to welcome the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs and Seahawks, former AFC West foes, have met 52 times in the regular season, and the Chiefs hold a 33-19 edge in their all-time series. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 1-1 against Seattle since arriving in Kansas City and the Seahawks won the most recent installment in 2018.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Film Room: Defense, Mark Robinson Included, Shined in Carolina
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense came off a rough showing in Week 14, one that saw them allow well over 200 rushing yards to a division rival. The unit showed plenty of resolve the following week, allowing just 16 points on the road against the Carolina Panthers. Overall, the film was...
Wichita Eagle
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Eyeing Bigger Goals, Not Focused on Clinching Playoff Spot
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won six-straight games and could clinch a playoff spot with a with over the Patriots on Saturday, but that isn't something the players or coaches have talked about. "I was not," Joe Burrow said when asked if he was aware of their opportunity to...
Wichita Eagle
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Clarifies ‘Emotional’ Retirement Rumors
There’s been increasing speculation surrounding the potential retirement of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. Due to the combination of a concerning spinal cord contusion that has essentially ended his season along with being in concussion protocol twice, the 34-year-old has had increasing reasons to call it quits, especially after securing his first Super Bowl ring last year. The Rams were also officially eliminated from postseason contention after Monday’s 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the franchise shifts its focus to 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Three Bengals Make 2023 Pro Bowl, Multiple Players Named Alternate Selections
CINCINNATI — A trio of Bengals made the 2023 Pro Bowl. Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were all named to the event. For Burrow, it's his first time making the team, while Trey Hendrickson and Ja'Marr Chase both made the game last year.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Chris Jones one of multiple KC defensive linemen unable to practice Tuesday
The Chiefs were missing multiple defensive linemen for Tuesday’s practice. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders were sick and would not be on the field. Jones battled an illness last week and entered the weekend designated as questionable to play at the Houston...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Jets: Walker Little, Reshuffled OL Set to Face ‘Wave of Defensive Linemen’
When Walker Little makes his fourth career start at left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, it will come against one of the NFL's fiercest pass rushes. Luckily for Little, that is exactly what his Jaguars career has prepared him for so far. In Little's two signature performances as...
Wichita Eagle
Lions OC Explains What Disappointed Him About Offense
Even though the Detroit Lions are not taking anything away from their seventh victory of the 2022 season, certain issues came up offensively that could have ended up being more costly, as the road game ended up coming down to the wire. Even though the offensive line has been receiving...
Wichita Eagle
Evaluating the Frank Clark trade 4 years later as Chiefs meet Seahawks, his former team
Two days before Christmas in 2018, Frank Clark recorded four tackles and three quarterback hits on 48 defensive snaps. He walked off the field a winner that night, his Seattle Seahawks defeating the Chiefs 38-31. Four months later, Clark was introduced as the newest member of the Chiefs, acquired via...
Wichita Eagle
Playoff Scenario: How Steelers Can Make the Postseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling as hard as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive, and as little chance as some give them, their playoff hopes are not dead yet. The Steelers need a lot to work in their favor to overcome the 0.3% chance they currently have...
Comments / 0