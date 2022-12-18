Starting at 7 p.m. PT this evening at Golden 1 Center, your Los Angeles Lakers will square off against De'Aaron Fox and the available Sacramento Kings in what promises to be an injury-plagued affair, at least in terms of the clubs' big-time contributors. For L.A., Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have been ruled out, while Austin Reaves is doubtful. On the Kings side of the equation, the team's starting frontcourt, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes, is questionable.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO