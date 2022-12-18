Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Does Not See Bryan Reynolds Trade Happening for LA
With Cody Bellinger out of the organization, the Dodgers need someone to start in center field for them next season. They have internal options, including James Outman, Chris Taylor, and Trayce Thompson, but they still could look to go outside the organization if the right player becomes available. That right...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Judge Never Planned on Leaving the Yankees
NEW YORK — In the future, ballplayers will speak of Aaron Judge’s 2022 in hushed tones: He set the American League home run record, with 62; he won the AL MVP award; he finished within five points of batting average of the Triple Crown. Player agents should extend the same awe to the year his representatives just had.
Wichita Eagle
Mets Trade Catcher James McCann to Orioles
The Mets’ busy offseason continued late on Wednesday, trading 2019 All-Star catcher James McCann to the Orioles. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report on the deal. New York is set to receive a player to be named later, and will pay $19 million of McCann’s remaining $24 million in the deal, Passan reports.
Wichita Eagle
Even After a Ludicrous Winter, the NL East Will Keep Spending
Money doesn’t always translate into championships. The Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are certainly trying in the National League East as they’re handing out millions with no end in sight. It will make for a fascinating 2023 regular season. The Phillies gave Trea Turner, Taijuan...
Wichita Eagle
Yankees Great Derek Jeter Not Sure What’s Next
After stepping down as Marlins CEO earlier this year, Derek Jeter is not sure about what lies ahead. The Hall of Fame Yankees shortstop returned to the Bronx Wednesday, where he watched Aaron Judge become the 16th captain in team history. No Yankee had held the position since Jeter, who served as New York’s captain from 2003 through his retirement after the 2014 season.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available
The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”
Wichita Eagle
New York Mets Sign Infielder Danny Mendick to One-Year, $1 Million Deal
Shortly after trading catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles late on Wednesday, the New York Mets again dipped into the free agent market, as they picked up infielder Danny Mendick on a one-year, $1 million deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Mendick, 29, spent parts of four seasons...
Wichita Eagle
Why are the Phillies Delaying in Extending Nola?
While the Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams in free agency, there’s still work to be done. Not just with adding more quality players. The Phillies would be wise to stay in house and lock up Aaron Nola, who will become a free agent after the 2023 season.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Finding The Easy Money In Today’s Lakers-King Gambling Odds
Starting at 7 p.m. PT this evening at Golden 1 Center, your Los Angeles Lakers will square off against De'Aaron Fox and the available Sacramento Kings in what promises to be an injury-plagued affair, at least in terms of the clubs' big-time contributors. For L.A., Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have been ruled out, while Austin Reaves is doubtful. On the Kings side of the equation, the team's starting frontcourt, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes, is questionable.
Wichita Eagle
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started
It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
Comments / 0