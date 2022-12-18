ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Continue to Breathe in Playoff Push for Week 16

As we head into Week 16, the Cleveland Browns' playoff position is in bleak territory as they are holding on by a thread at 1% to make the playoffs with only three games left to play! Deshaun Watson and the offense have to generate enough leeway in the score for the defense to conquer teams in the passing game. The question remains for many fans, how will the team continue to glue together to finish the season?
CLEVELAND, OH
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started

It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seahawks vs. Chiefs Preview: Mahomes No Christmas Eve Gift

In their final road game of the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Eve. ... with the hope of somehow "unwrapping'' K.C. QB Patrick Mahomes. The Seahawks have lost four out of their last five games and currently sit...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Saints LB Demario Davis Among Pro Bowl Honorees

NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Saints have one player on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Linebacker Demario Davis earned the first Pro Bowl of his 11-year career. Davis, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019, had been snubbed several times in Pro Bowl voting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Chiefs host a do-or-die Seahawks team Saturday. Here’s how KC emerges victorious

The Chiefs (11-3) are home for the first time since Week 12 on Saturday to welcome the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs and Seahawks, former AFC West foes, have met 52 times in the regular season, and the Chiefs hold a 33-19 edge in their all-time series. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 1-1 against Seattle since arriving in Kansas City and the Seahawks won the most recent installment in 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes

Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
DETROIT, MI
Ex-Jets Scout Believes Chris Streveler Should Replace Zach Wilson

The magic of New York's Chris Streveler began this past preseason against Philadelphia. With 17 seconds left, trailing 21-17, he threw the game winning touchdown in the corner of the end zone. The following week, this undrafted quarterback out of South Dakota came out of nowhere again and threw a...
Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The s Raiders (6-8) head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (6-8) in Week 16. The Steelers are favored at home by 2.5 points with the game total set at only 38.5. The weather could be a factor in this one, as it is expected to be only 10 degrees Saturday night with possible snow and wind gusts up to 29 mph.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Clarifies ‘Emotional’ Retirement Rumors

There’s been increasing speculation surrounding the potential retirement of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. Due to the combination of a concerning spinal cord contusion that has essentially ended his season along with being in concussion protocol twice, the 34-year-old has had increasing reasons to call it quits, especially after securing his first Super Bowl ring last year. The Rams were also officially eliminated from postseason contention after Monday’s 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the franchise shifts its focus to 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Week 16 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 16. Christmas is here, and the NFL has shifted most of the schedule to Saturday, with a tripleheader Christmas Sunday. That Sunday slate is ... not very good, with some of this season’s most underachieving teams facing off in standalone TV windows. But we do have...
Star Left Tackle Could Become Available for Steelers Soon

PITTSBURGH -- Listening to a number of podcasts, you usually run across something good. But this time, what was discovered was an opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to fill a major hole on their offensive line. The podcast that provided the insight was Barstool Sports' 'Bussin With the Boys,' featuring...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Where Bears Have the Edge Matching Up with Bills

Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.
CHICAGO, IL
Lions OC Explains What Disappointed Him About Offense

Even though the Detroit Lions are not taking anything away from their seventh victory of the 2022 season, certain issues came up offensively that could have ended up being more costly, as the road game ended up coming down to the wire. Even though the offensive line has been receiving...
DETROIT, MI

