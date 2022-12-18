South Sudanese basketball player's lengthy journey brings him to Sac State 01:55

SACRAMENTO -- A South Sudanese basketball player is opening up on his journey to signing with Sacramento State.

"I have a flag in my room. Something I look at like every day to remind me of where I'm from," said Kiir Kiir Chol Deng.

Deng left South Sudan at a young age. "I moved to Uganda because Uganda has a good educational system. I was there until about grade 10."

At the time, basketball was not his priority until Deng entered 7th grade and grew five inches. Then, he stopped playing soccer and started playing basketball.

Three years later, he played for the N.B.A.'s Global Academy in Senegal.

"My mom wasn't really happy because I was about to leave home at the age of 14, but then my dad talked her into it," said Deng.

The academy has centers in Senegal, India, Australia, and Mexico. In 2020, Deng was supposed to go to Australia, but the pandemic squashed those goals, and he ended up playing in Mexico, where a tough tournament outing caused him to question his future.

Deng texted former Chicago Bull Luol Deng, asking if he could come to the South Sudanese training camp.

Kiir says the training camp helped him realize he could be a college basketball player and got a call from Sacramento State.