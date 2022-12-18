ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

South Sudanese basketball player's lengthy journey brings him to Sac State

By Andrew Haubner
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpNDO_0jmOJDXS00

South Sudanese basketball player's lengthy journey brings him to Sac State 01:55

SACRAMENTO -- A South Sudanese basketball player is opening up on his journey to signing with Sacramento State.

"I have a flag in my room. Something I look at like every day to remind me of where I'm from," said Kiir Kiir Chol Deng.

Deng left South Sudan at a young age. "I moved to Uganda because Uganda has a good educational system. I was there until about grade 10."

At the time, basketball was not his priority until Deng entered 7th grade and grew five inches. Then, he stopped playing soccer and started playing basketball.

Three years later, he played for the N.B.A.'s Global Academy in Senegal.

"My mom wasn't really happy because I was about to leave home at the age of 14, but then my dad talked her into it," said Deng.

The academy has centers in Senegal, India, Australia, and Mexico. In 2020, Deng was supposed to go to Australia, but the pandemic squashed those goals, and he ended up playing in Mexico, where a tough tournament outing caused him to question his future.

Deng texted former Chicago Bull Luol Deng, asking if he could come to the South Sudanese training camp.

Kiir says the training camp helped him realize he could be a college basketball player and got a call from Sacramento State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Spoty winner Beth Mead calls for more research into women’s ACL injuries

England’s Euros winner Beth Mead has called for fresh research into why so many elite women footballers are suffering serious knee injuries, saying it would be taken more seriously if Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo were affected. The 27-year-old striker ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last month and...
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
122K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy