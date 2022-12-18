Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area.
Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees.
Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees.
Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas.
