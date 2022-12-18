ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas

By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area.

Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWvr1_0jmOJCej00
Low temperatures for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alhf0_0jmOJCej00
High temperatures for Dec. 18, 2022 CBS

Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees.

Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGFqV_0jmOJCej00
Day planner for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 CBS
7-day forecast for Dec. 17, 2022 CBS

