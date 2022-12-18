Florida State reveals new renderings for football-only facility and locker room

The facility is supposed to be completed in 18-24 months.

On Saturday afternoon, Florida State held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap Football Center. The event was held on FSU football's practice fields with multiple speakers, including Mike Norvell, President Richard McCullough, Athletic Director Michael Alford, and Seminole Boosters CEO Stephen Ponder.

Norvell was extra animated during his speech showing his excitement for the university's new opportunity for the football program.

During the event, new renderings of the center were revealed including the locker room, weight room, walk-through room, and more. Down below are a few shots taken during the event.

Newly updated front side of the facility

Locker room

Weight room

Walk through room

Hydrotherapy room

Inside look at a few other parts of the 150,000-square-foot facility

The standalone facility will cost up to $100 million and will be multiple stories tall. Alford spoke after the ceremony stating that he and others looked at multiple different concepts across the country, specifically NFL facilities including the Dallas Cowboys.

Alford mentioned that the facility is expected to take 18-24 months to complete noting that work has already begun right next to Florida State's indoor practice facility moving items out of the way to clear for construction.

FSU's press release after the ceremony

Tallahassee, FL – The Florida State University Athletics Department and Seminole Boosters, Inc. hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on a new home for Seminole football to be called the Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap Football Center Saturday on the football practice fields.

FSU President Richard McCullough addressed invited guests along with Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford, Head Football Coach Mike Norvell, the President and CEO of Seminole Boosters Stephen Ponder and Eric Carr from the boosters spoke on behalf of Judy Dunlap who attended along with several Dunlap family members.

“Great things are happening on our campus and within our athletic programs,” Alford said during his address. “This new facility will be a fitting and well-deserved home for our legendary football program that will provide our student-athletes with the proper environment in which to train while addressing deficiencies that arise naturally as facilities age and needs grow.”

Alford pointed out that the construction of the 150,000-square-foot facility will benefit all the Seminoles’ sports programs as it will allow for the repurposing of space that will be vacated in the Moore Athletic Center. He announced that the cost of the project is approximately $100 million and is expected to be completed in 18-24 months.

Norvell praised the work already put into the project to this point and talked about the institution’s “commitment to the program and its bright future” in a rousing speech.

“It is a great day to be a Seminole,” said Norvell as he left the stage.

