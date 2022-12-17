ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

LA Bowl Winners

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

Dec. 17, 2022 — Fresno St. 29, Washington St. 6

Dec. 18, 2021 — Utah 24, Oregon St. 13

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy