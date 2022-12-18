Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
In Deshaun Watson, the Browns have their own Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — 2 others who got away: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns have passed on some amazing quarterbacks over the past six years, but in trading for Deshaun Watson, they landed their version of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen — two others who got away. After Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Watson reminded everyone...
Young Cleveland Cavaliers are growing up quickly, becoming ‘very, very dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seminal moments happen all the time during an NBA season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with all five starters 26 or younger -- Wednesday night could end up being one of them.
Bengals fans band together to help Mitchell Wilcox track down lost touchdown ball
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox wasn’t sure what would happen when he put out a plea on social media for help tracking down the ball he spiked at Raymond James last week. He didn’t expect to connect with the fan (a Bucs’ season-ticket holder) less...
Browns receiver Amari Cooper has sights set on 1,000 receiving yards this season and even more in the future
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper wasn’t going to pretend hitting 1,000 receiving yards meant nothing to him when he was asked if getting there was important. “Yeah, for sure. It’s a milestone that people respect,” Cooper said on Thursday. “It’s the milestone that people start to...
Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games; 5 Browns alternates too
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns won’t be making it to the Super Bowl this season in Arizona, but three of them will be headed to Las Vegas in February for the Pro Bowl Games. Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio were all voted to the 2023 Games — at least the third straight Pro Bowl for all of them.
Cade York’s uneven rookie year has ‘tested everything’ for the Browns kicker
BEREA, Ohio -- No one could have seen this coming three months ago. Browns rookie kicker Cade York started the season on the highest of high notes, booting a 58-yard field goal with seconds to spare, helping Cleveland to a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. But...
Cade York is off to a rocky start, can the Browns kicker bounce back? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Ken Vogt:. “Is the Cade York experiment over? Two more missed FGs. Twenty-two of 30 (73%) is not a good percentage. You can throw in two missed PATs. Not a good record. And he had the nerve to beg to kick a 60 yard FG against the Bengals? At the NFL level, I would expect to see between 80% - 85% (at a minimum) for a FG success rate.”
Kareem Hunt: ‘It’s bittersweet’ to be playing in possibly his last home game at FirstEnergy Stadium
BEREA, Ohio — Before the Monday night victory over the Bengals on Halloween, Kareem Hunt had tears in his eyes and rolling down his cheeks during the national anthem, thinking it could be his last home game at FirstEnergy Stadium before the trade deadline the following day. Nov. 1...
Bengals call an audible on travel plans ahead of Christmas Eve tilt against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t taking a wait-and-see approach to their travel plans as they do with the injury report each week. They planned to depart the day before the game, but will now leave on Thursday night. The forecast in Cincinnati for Friday is calling for heavy winds between 20 and 40 mph and heavy rain possible in the northeast.
Kevin Stefanski discusses weather, Jarvis Landry in press conference: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski took questions from reporters at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus practice facility on Wednesday. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media relations department. Opening statement:. “Excited for the challenge this week in front of our fans down there Saturday. A huge challenge with...
Cavaliers vs. Bucks: Live updates as Cleveland continues homestand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavs continue a six-game homestand on Wednesday evening as they host the top team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. This is the third matchup between these two teams, and Milwaukee was victorious in both November...
How much did Kevin Stefanski have to do with Deshaun Watson choosing Cleveland? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said on Wednesday head coach Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns this offseason. It ignited some debate on Twitter about whether it was Stefanski or the money. Why can’t it have been both? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on travel plans, clinching a playoff spot and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have just three games left to play this season, and can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday with a win over the Patriots. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his press conference on Tuesday. Here’s a transcript:. Travel plans for...
How Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals offense was dynamic while scoring 34 straight points after trailing 17-0, during Sunday’s 34-23 win over the Buccaneers. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with...
Cleveland’s physical play on both ends bothered Jazz: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
The Bengals’ key to outsmarting Bill Belichick and the Patriots offense: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Don’t let the New England Patriots’ 7-7 record fool you. They’re still alive in the playoff race and have a chance to secure a wild card spot in the playoffs with three games left this season. That will make Saturday’s game against the Bengals a much feistier game as the Patriots try to avoid missing the playoffs for only the fourth time during head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure.
‘It’s a difficult place to play’: How Zac Taylor, Bengals are preparing for Bill Belichick’s game plan
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are planning to go against yet another future Hall of Fame legend. After planning for future Hall of Fame Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last week, things don’t get easier as the Bengals will now plan for future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots this Saturday afternoon in Foxborough.
On the connection between Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper plus Browns injuries: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Saints on Saturday and there are some key players to watch on the injury front. Myles Garrett didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness and Nick Chubb again missed practice with a foot injury. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discussed...
Baker Mayfield’s bad game vs. Packers proves ‘he’s just a guy,’ NFL Hall of Famer says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Success has been fleeting for Baker Mayfield throughout his NFL career. That storyline played out again on “Monday Night Football” as the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week fell back down to the earth in the Los Angeles Rams’ 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0