CINCINNATI, Ohio - Another week, another tough pass rush defense awaits the Bengals. This weekend, the Bengals will face the New England Patriots and their two talented edge rushers: Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. Judon is playing at a Pro Bowl level as he has been for over the last three seasons. New England also boasts a top-10 ranked defenses which is due in part to that front.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO