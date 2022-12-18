Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Saints, Browns brace for brutal cold with slim playoff hopes
The weather will be frightful for the Saints and Browns
Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs selected for second straight NFL Pro Bowl
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl votes are in and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle has been named to the team
Bengals call an audible on travel plans ahead of Christmas Eve tilt against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t taking a wait-and-see approach to their travel plans as they do with the injury report each week. They planned to depart the day before the game, but will now leave on Thursday night. The forecast in Cincinnati for Friday is calling for heavy winds between 20 and 40 mph and heavy rain possible in the northeast.
Cleveland’s physical play on both ends bothered Jazz: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
How much did Kevin Stefanski have to do with Deshaun Watson choosing Cleveland? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said on Wednesday head coach Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns this offseason. It ignited some debate on Twitter about whether it was Stefanski or the money. Why can’t it have been both? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
The Bengals’ key to outsmarting Bill Belichick and the Patriots offense: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Don’t let the New England Patriots’ 7-7 record fool you. They’re still alive in the playoff race and have a chance to secure a wild card spot in the playoffs with three games left this season. That will make Saturday’s game against the Bengals a much feistier game as the Patriots try to avoid missing the playoffs for only the fourth time during head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks: Live updates as Cleveland continues homestand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavs continue a six-game homestand on Wednesday evening as they host the top team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. This is the third matchup between these two teams, and Milwaukee was victorious in both November...
How the Bengals should plan for the Patriots’ rush defense: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Another week, another tough pass rush defense awaits the Bengals. This weekend, the Bengals will face the New England Patriots and their two talented edge rushers: Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. Judon is playing at a Pro Bowl level as he has been for over the last three seasons. New England also boasts a top-10 ranked defenses which is due in part to that front.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on travel plans, clinching a playoff spot and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have just three games left to play this season, and can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday with a win over the Patriots. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his press conference on Tuesday. Here’s a transcript:. Travel plans for...
On the connection between Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper plus Browns injuries: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Saints on Saturday and there are some key players to watch on the injury front. Myles Garrett didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness and Nick Chubb again missed practice with a foot injury. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discussed...
Why Donovan Mitchell has been a seamless fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell is still trying to figure out the Ohio highways. Everything else about his Utah-to-Cleveland transition has been smooth. Now about four months in, he already looks right at home.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DE Trey Hendrickson, voted to 2023 Pro Bowl team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have three players - quarterback Joe Burrow, wideout Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson - headed to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the league announced Wednesday. “We are very excited for Joe, Ja’Marr and Trey,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in...
Caesars Ohio promo code: take advantage of $100 early sign up offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When Caesars Ohio makes its way to the Buckeye State, pre-registered users who took advantage of our Caesars Ohio promo code...
