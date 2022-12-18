ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Bengals’ key to outsmarting Bill Belichick and the Patriots offense: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Don’t let the New England Patriots’ 7-7 record fool you. They’re still alive in the playoff race and have a chance to secure a wild card spot in the playoffs with three games left this season. That will make Saturday’s game against the Bengals a much feistier game as the Patriots try to avoid missing the playoffs for only the fourth time during head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure.
How the Bengals should plan for the Patriots’ rush defense: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Another week, another tough pass rush defense awaits the Bengals. This weekend, the Bengals will face the New England Patriots and their two talented edge rushers: Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. Judon is playing at a Pro Bowl level as he has been for over the last three seasons. New England also boasts a top-10 ranked defenses which is due in part to that front.
