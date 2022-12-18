KALAMAZOO, MI – A 16-year-old was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19 for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old. Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, was shot around 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Apartments in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Jones, who’s from Kalamazoo, died from his injuries the next day at a local hospital.

