Marquette Dominates Kingsford (8-0)
Marquette, MI– December 20, 2022- Marquette would got to battle with Kingsford live on Foxsports 105.1-99.9!. 1st Period: Kingsford would win the face off to begin the game. Marquette would get the puck but would get called off sides. Marquette would win the face off. Marquette would get a wide open shot off a rebound but would be stolen right before the shot could be taken. Halfway through the period and both teams are tied with the same amount of shots 4-4. The Redmen would score first off a great assist. The Redmen would win the draw and would shoot but miss wide. Marquette would take more shots but would miss. Kingsford would go back down and take a couple shot attempts as well but would miss.Marquette would get the puck and score off a great shot. Marquette again not even a minute later would score another goal of the period. The Redmen would score again within seconds. Marquette would get two great saves back to back. Marquette would score the fifth time in the period. Kingsford would win the face off but would get called for an off sides. Marquette would skate out the clock.
The Sports Drive: Big Night in High School Hoops
Marquette, MI – December 21, 2022 – Many teams around the area are getting their final games in tonight just before Christmas break. Luke and Tyler break down tonight’s action including the Negaunee/Westwood double header, and Marquette vs Ishpeming Girls. Plus: NFL Picks Week 16; Best Bets...
The Sports Drive: Tiseo Tuesday
Marquette, MI – December 20, 2022 – Winter Sports are heading toward a spring finish before the winter break hits. Plenty of events happening over the next couple of days, and a big announcement of a new sport are the highlights talking with Marquette Senior High School Athletic Director Alex Tiseo today.
mediaBrew Communications Office CLOSED Friday, December 23rd Due to Inclement Weather
December 21, 2022 – Due to the storm that is predicted to hit the Marquette area, the mediaBrew Communications office with be closed on Friday, December 23rd. The Michigan State Police is advising everyone to stay off the roads and not travel, so stay home, stay safe, and check out the wonderful deals we have to offer at UPBargains.com in the meantime! Happy Holidays!
