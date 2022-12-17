Marquette, MI– December 20, 2022- Marquette would got to battle with Kingsford live on Foxsports 105.1-99.9!. 1st Period: Kingsford would win the face off to begin the game. Marquette would get the puck but would get called off sides. Marquette would win the face off. Marquette would get a wide open shot off a rebound but would be stolen right before the shot could be taken. Halfway through the period and both teams are tied with the same amount of shots 4-4. The Redmen would score first off a great assist. The Redmen would win the draw and would shoot but miss wide. Marquette would take more shots but would miss. Kingsford would go back down and take a couple shot attempts as well but would miss.Marquette would get the puck and score off a great shot. Marquette again not even a minute later would score another goal of the period. The Redmen would score again within seconds. Marquette would get two great saves back to back. Marquette would score the fifth time in the period. Kingsford would win the face off but would get called for an off sides. Marquette would skate out the clock.

KINGSFORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO