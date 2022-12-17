Read full article on original website
Related
foxsportsmarquette.com
Marquette Dominates Kingsford (8-0)
Marquette, MI– December 20, 2022- Marquette would got to battle with Kingsford live on Foxsports 105.1-99.9!. 1st Period: Kingsford would win the face off to begin the game. Marquette would get the puck but would get called off sides. Marquette would win the face off. Marquette would get a wide open shot off a rebound but would be stolen right before the shot could be taken. Halfway through the period and both teams are tied with the same amount of shots 4-4. The Redmen would score first off a great assist. The Redmen would win the draw and would shoot but miss wide. Marquette would take more shots but would miss. Kingsford would go back down and take a couple shot attempts as well but would miss.Marquette would get the puck and score off a great shot. Marquette again not even a minute later would score another goal of the period. The Redmen would score again within seconds. Marquette would get two great saves back to back. Marquette would score the fifth time in the period. Kingsford would win the face off but would get called for an off sides. Marquette would skate out the clock.
foxsportsmarquette.com
Marquette loses in a nail bitter against Ishpeming(62-65)
Marquette, MI– December 21, 2022- Marquette would face off against Ishpeming for the first time in 12 years live on Foxsports 105.1-99.9!. Q1:Marquette would win the tip but would turn the ball over. Ishpeming would get the ball but would turn the ball over as well. Cora Anderson would go to the line and hit both free throws. Ishpeming would turn the ball over again. Meghan Macphee would score off the in bounds play for Marquette. Jenna Maki would get down the court and score the first points for Ishpeming. Macphee would score again in transition for the Redettes. Macphee would get fouled on the shot, would go to the line and would go 1 for 2 from the line. Mya Hemmer would get fouled on her shot and would conver the and-1. Kyley Elmblad would cut to the basket and would make an easy shot. Ishpeming would push the pace as they get a quick 3 off and would drain it. Macphee would make an easy basket in transition. Cora Anderson would make the bucket as she was fouled and would make the free throw. Lilly Swanson would make an easy layup for Ishpeming. Bella Lorens would get fouled to end the quarter and would go 1 for 3.
foxsportsmarquette.com
mediaBrew Communications Office CLOSED Friday, December 23rd Due to Inclement Weather
December 21, 2022 – Due to the storm that is predicted to hit the Marquette area, the mediaBrew Communications office with be closed on Friday, December 23rd. The Michigan State Police is advising everyone to stay off the roads and not travel, so stay home, stay safe, and check out the wonderful deals we have to offer at UPBargains.com in the meantime! Happy Holidays!
Comments / 0