Marquette, MI– December 21, 2022- Marquette would face off against Ishpeming for the first time in 12 years live on Foxsports 105.1-99.9!. Q1:Marquette would win the tip but would turn the ball over. Ishpeming would get the ball but would turn the ball over as well. Cora Anderson would go to the line and hit both free throws. Ishpeming would turn the ball over again. Meghan Macphee would score off the in bounds play for Marquette. Jenna Maki would get down the court and score the first points for Ishpeming. Macphee would score again in transition for the Redettes. Macphee would get fouled on the shot, would go to the line and would go 1 for 2 from the line. Mya Hemmer would get fouled on her shot and would conver the and-1. Kyley Elmblad would cut to the basket and would make an easy shot. Ishpeming would push the pace as they get a quick 3 off and would drain it. Macphee would make an easy basket in transition. Cora Anderson would make the bucket as she was fouled and would make the free throw. Lilly Swanson would make an easy layup for Ishpeming. Bella Lorens would get fouled to end the quarter and would go 1 for 3.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO