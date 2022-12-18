Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Terri Ricks is new secretary of Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has a new secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), as of Wednesday, Dec. 21. Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a news release Wednesday evening, stating that Terri Ricks is now officially serving in the role. Edwards also announced that Amanda Brunson has been named Assistant Secretary.
KNOE TV8
12 Days of Christmas: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the seventh day (Dec. 18) of our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting NELA non-profits, and we’re shining a light on the work the Food Bank of NELA does. The agency does more than offer food, they truly feed your soul by offering...
brproud.com
LDH working to restore Louisiana’s WIC website
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you click on this link, you will see that users can’t access the LA WIC website at this time. The Louisiana Department of Health has been working since Wednesday to bring the website back up. While the website is being fixed, users...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
Louisiana Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
brproud.com
Could TikTok be banned on work phones for state employees?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this week, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin banned the popular social media platform, TikTok from his employees’ department-issued phones. As of Wednesday, Dec. 21, two key state officials announced intentions to pursue legislation that would further restrict usage of the short-form...
Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two female suspects in relation to the theft of over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities indicated that the suspects may be charged with felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously.
myneworleans.com
Safe Schools Louisiana Announces 2022 Fall Semester Stats Ahead of Holiday Break
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – For its third and final statistical release of the 2022 school year, the Safe Schools Louisiana Anonymous Reporting Program is providing an overview of anonymous tip data to encourage important conversations about student health over the holiday break and provide an opportunity for school administrators to intervene, learn, and course-correct prior to the spring school semester. The Safe Schools LA app and program are a complimentary resource for school communities that provide students the ability to anonymously communicate about a pressing school, criminal, or mental health concern.
2 Louisiana women accused of stealing over 60 items from Walmart; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that 20-year-old K’Drecia Jackson and 18-year-old Shameka White allegedly exited the store […]
orangeandbluepress.com
Louisiana:145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits
Louisiana: 145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits. In the upcoming new year, there will be a significant decrease in SNAP Benefits for more than 145,000 households. The main reason for this is because there was a cost-of-living adjustment to social security and veterans benefits according to a published post by myarklamiss.
KPLC TV
Protecting your pets during cold weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the cold air sweeps into southwest Louisiana, it can make for frigid conditions for people and their pets. Owner of Prien Lake Animal Hospital Dr. Chang said pets should be kept indoors if possible. “if you have dogs, outside dogs, I think it’s imperative...
brproud.com
Drivers are urged to be safe during busy Chrsitmas travel week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families traveling for Christmas this week may cause some congestion on the roadways. State leaders are warning drivers to be extra cautious when visiting family. “We have had 785 crashes, and we’re reporting 833 fatalities just this year alone,” said Department of Transportation Secretary...
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
brproud.com
Caring for pets, livestock in cold temperatures
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — As freezing temperatures creep into Louisiana this week, animal rights advocates are asking pet and livestock owners to make sure animals have shelter. Louisiana law requires pet owners to give proper food, water, veterinary care, and shelter to their furry friends, according to the Humane...
Louisiana woman’s family seeks justice five years after death
Latisha Marie Vital passed away five years ago, and her family still has not been told the cause of her death.
brproud.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search for Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, and Kason...
Stimulus proposal would give Louisiana families thousands each year
photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, the holidays are just around the corner. Are you're struggling some financially in Louisiana? If so, know you're not alone. Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 14.7% in Louisiana.
klax-tv.com
Cleco Offers Tips to Conserve Energy and Stay Warm
With extremely low temperatures and cold winds forecasted for Louisiana this week Cleco is offering tips to help customers conserve energy and stay warm. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. Fran Phoenix with Cleco said, “With the expected low temperatures this week and through the weekend we recommend...
