Cleveland, OH

WPXI

Franco Harris will live on forever

If the Immaculate Reception happened today, most of us wouldn’t remember it for more than a week. Sad but true. The most famous play in pro football history, as engineered by Franco Harris, unfolded 50 years ago this weekend. It's an absolute tragedy that Harris died just days before what was to be a celebration of a magnificent moment, but thankfully he received all the acclaim he was due, from a berth in the Pro Football Hall of Fame to a life-sized, crouching, mid-Immaculate-Reception statue in Pittsburgh International Airport.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI

It's time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players

For years, arguably decades, the ethos of Bill Belichick guiding the New England Patriots has been impenetrable: We do what's best for the team. Along with do your job, he has embraced this principle through nearly every decision that has come to define the franchise. He espouses it in coaching staff meetings. Reiterates it in corporate speaking engagements. Repeats it so often in news conferences that clips of him saying some version of the ideology can be found in nearly every year of his Patriots reign.

