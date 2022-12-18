Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
Daniel Joseph Chenin Awarded With 2022 American Institute of Architects Silver Medal for Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada – Daniel Joseph Chenin, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. was recognized with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2022 Silver Medal for the State of Nevada. Since 1995, the Silver Medal has been awarded by the AIA Nevada in recognition for the most distinguished service to the profession of architecture and acknowledgement of a significant body of work with lasting influence on the theory and practice of architecture in the state of Nevada.
Watch: Sierra Canyon girls basketball blows out Bishop Gorman at Tarkanian Classic
LAS VEGAS– Sierra Canyon looked the part of the No. 2 team in the country on Monday in a 76-29 rout of Bishop Gorman to open the Tarkanian Classic. Juju Watkins recorded 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks, MacKenly Randolph dominated inside with 18 points and 26 boards, and Izela Arenas totaled ...
Mexico City-Born Restaurant La Popular Looks to Be Headed to the Palms
Building permit paperwork appears to reveal the upcoming restaurant’s home
963kklz.com
Mike and Carla Say ‘Good-Bye’ To The Mirage
Just over 33 years ago, The Mirage opened on the Las Vegas Strip and set a new standard of resort-casinos in Las Vegas! Yesterday, on December 19th, The Mirage became The Hard Rock and The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it would be nice to reminisce and give one last “good-bye” to the one time mega-resort and others.
Fox5 KVVU
People pawning valuables to pay for Christmas, Pawn Star’s Rick Harrison says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Folks looking for spare cash this holiday season are turning to pawning, according to Rick Harrison of the hit TV show “Pawn Stars.”. It’s a trend that the owner of Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas has seen all year, as inflation keeps squeezing the average Las Vegas local’s dispensable cash for items like presents-- or even cash for necessities, such as housing.
8newsnow.com
Travelers flying out of Las Vegas finding cancelations ahead of midwestern storms
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Christmas spirit is turning into a travel nightmare for many. Wednesday would have been one of the last safe windows to travel before winter weather causes a whiteout across the midwest. However, some are finding themselves stranded in Las Vegas. “Maybe we won’t be home...
South Rainbow Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard Starbucks in Las Vegas unionize
The Rainbow and Oakey Starbucks store in Las Vegas became the first Starbucks store in Nevada to unionize with Starbucks Workers United after winning a close vote of 11 to 7 in the union election.
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
A piece of Las Vegas's history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen's club got demolished.
Fox5 KVVU
John Mull’s Meats to be designated as historic site in city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved Las Vegas business John Mull’s Meats is set to get even more recognition. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Yukon Pizza Strikes Gold in the Huntridge
Yukon Pizza, the beloved pop-up staple in residency at Vegas Test Kitchen for the past...
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished. “I can't forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about their conversation with the missing man 13 years later.
Eater
A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet
The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
Las Vegas local scores over $120k with a jackpot at Rampart Casino
A Las Vegas local won over $120k at Rampart Casino this December in Summerlin. The local was playing the Lightning Link slots and got the jackpot.
lasvegastribune.net
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Elevates Store Manager to Leadership Role
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Tina Truncale to district director. In her new role, Truncale supervises eight of the 17 Goodwill thrift stores serving the Las Vegas Valley, ensuring they reach monthly budget goals, follow all operational processes, and are set to company standards to sustain the organization’s programs of service.
963kklz.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
963kklz.com
School Start Times For Las Vegas High School Students Could Be Changing
School start times for Las Vegas high school students could be changing soon. Remember back to when you were in school? Starting the school day later, and was always OUR suggestion, but no one listened! Well it might be happening here in Clark County – at least on one end of the school day.
thecutoffnews.com
Famous parties from Las Vegas history
Stacker spotlighted 20 iconic parties and venues from Las Vegas history, from billionaire birthday parties to unique clubs. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
