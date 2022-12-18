ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nevadabusiness.com

Daniel Joseph Chenin Awarded With 2022 American Institute of Architects Silver Medal for Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada – Daniel Joseph Chenin, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. was recognized with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2022 Silver Medal for the State of Nevada. Since 1995, the Silver Medal has been awarded by the AIA Nevada in recognition for the most distinguished service to the profession of architecture and acknowledgement of a significant body of work with lasting influence on the theory and practice of architecture in the state of Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Mike and Carla Say ‘Good-Bye’ To The Mirage

Just over 33 years ago, The Mirage opened on the Las Vegas Strip and set a new standard of resort-casinos in Las Vegas! Yesterday, on December 19th, The Mirage became The Hard Rock and The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it would be nice to reminisce and give one last “good-bye” to the one time mega-resort and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

People pawning valuables to pay for Christmas, Pawn Star’s Rick Harrison says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Folks looking for spare cash this holiday season are turning to pawning, according to Rick Harrison of the hit TV show “Pawn Stars.”. It’s a trend that the owner of Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas has seen all year, as inflation keeps squeezing the average Las Vegas local’s dispensable cash for items like presents-- or even cash for necessities, such as housing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada

4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet

The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Elevates Store Manager to Leadership Role

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Tina Truncale to district director. In her new role, Truncale supervises eight of the 17 Goodwill thrift stores serving the Las Vegas Valley, ensuring they reach monthly budget goals, follow all operational processes, and are set to company standards to sustain the organization’s programs of service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Famous parties from Las Vegas history

Stacker spotlighted 20 iconic parties and venues from Las Vegas history, from billionaire birthday parties to unique clubs. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LAS VEGAS, NV

