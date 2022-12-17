Based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series illustrated by Llo and written by Yuu Tanaka, ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ or ‘Tensei shitara Ken deshita’ is an isekai fantasy anime. The show revolves around a nameless man who dies in the modern world and gets reincarnated as a sword. Using his power of telekinesis, he explores the new world and unlocks many abilities. But his life changes forever when he comes across a Black Cat girl named Fran who eventually becomes his wielder. Desperate to evolve and makes her parents’ dream a reality, Fran becomes close friends with her magical sword and names him Shishou. The two of them then explore the world and decide that it would be best if Fran gets an adventurer permit following which they can visit more remote locations.

