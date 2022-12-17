Read full article on original website
Shinobi no Ittoki Season 2: What to Expect?
Produced by DMM Pictures, ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ is an original action show that is animated by Troyca. The anime follows Ittoki Sakuraba, an innocent teenager who is completely clueless that he is actually the 19th heir of the Iga, a noble clan of ninjas. After keeping his true identity a secret for years, the titular protagonist is eventually told the truth about his origins when the rival clan, the Koga tries to assassinate him to take revenge for the death of their chief. In order to eventually become the Iga chief and become a true leader of his people, Ittoki must join the Kokuten Ninja Academy to hone his skills.
Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2: What to Expect?
Based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series illustrated by Llo and written by Yuu Tanaka, ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ or ‘Tensei shitara Ken deshita’ is an isekai fantasy anime. The show revolves around a nameless man who dies in the modern world and gets reincarnated as a sword. Using his power of telekinesis, he explores the new world and unlocks many abilities. But his life changes forever when he comes across a Black Cat girl named Fran who eventually becomes his wielder. Desperate to evolve and makes her parents’ dream a reality, Fran becomes close friends with her magical sword and names him Shishou. The two of them then explore the world and decide that it would be best if Fran gets an adventurer permit following which they can visit more remote locations.
Netflix Just Gave Us A First Look At The "That '70s Show" Cast Returning For The New Spinoff Series
Netflix also revealed which of the new That '90s Show characters is Jackie and Kelso's kid.
8 Insider Secrets About How The Time-Traveling Show "Kindred" Came To Life
Creating costumes to portray 19th century and modern times was one of the many challenges the costume team faced.
Steve Banerjee and Nick De Noia’s Napkin Deal, Explained
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ tells the story of Steve Banerjee, whose quest to become a successful businessman leads him to a life of crime and bloodshed. At first, Steve displays an acute understanding of turning a small idea into a huge deal. However, as things take off, he becomes more and more reckless about his decisions and ends up doing the things that undo all his hard work over the years. In the sixth episode, we find him signing a deal with Nick De Noia which leaves Steve feeling cheated. What was that deal, and what role did the term “in perpetuity” play in the events that followed? Let’s find out.
The Eminence in Shadow Episode 12 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ or ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!’ episode 12 titled ‘The Truth Within the Memories,’ the Shadow Garden and Cid end up in the Sanctuary along with Nelson, Iris, and Alexia. Cid meets Aurora there and the two explore some past memories together. Meanwhile, Alpha is focused on exposing the Cult of Diabolos and finding the true nature of the experiments conducted on the children there. When Nelson realizes that there is no way he could lie his way out of the current circumstances, he decides to do something unexpected. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ episode 12. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Welcome to Chippendales Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ escalates the situation for Steve Banerjee in its sixth episode. The Chippendales creator and owner finds himself in one challenging situation after another as his bad decisions keep coming back to haunt him. The episode also highlights Steve’s inability to trust or include or collaborate with others when making new decisions and this is what paves the path for his eventual downfall. On one hand, it shows us how glorious it could have been for him if only he’d done it right. On the other hand, it explains just why Steve met with such a stupendous downfall. Here’s what the ending of this episode means for him. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Nia Long Said "The Best Man" Cast Owed Fans "The Final Chapters" And Reflected On Her Character's Trajectory Throughout The Franchise
"I think we were ready to just put all the rumors to bed, come and represent, and tell the final stories."
A Not So Merry Christmas Ending, Explained: Was Chuy Dreaming?
Living the same day over and over again is not a good idea. Especially when you absolutely hate the day and everything it represents. That’s the story in a nutshell of the Mexican comedy movie ‘A Not So Merry Christmas.’ Directed by Mark Alazraki, the Netflix movie follows the story of Chuy, an average guy who hates Christmas with all his heart. He is bitter, cynical, and only worries about his money problems. His life turns into a nightmare when he wakes up to experience only Christmas Eve every year.
