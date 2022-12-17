Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams commented on Monday about forward Fardaws Aimaq and the situation that developed last week. Last week, Aimaq — who has been out since October with a foot injury — got his foot out of a hard cast on Monday. On Tuesday, several reports had Aimaq headed for the transfer portal. A troubling note in one of the reports was that Aimaq felt pressured by Adams to return too soon.

