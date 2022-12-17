ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

University Daily

Lady Raiders handle McNeese State, win ninth straight

Texas Tech women's basketball won its ninth straight game with a 66-47 victory over McNeese State at United Supermarkets Arena Monday night. Senior guard Bre'Amber Scott notched her sixth game with double-digit points with a game-high 17 against the Cowgirls. It was an unflattering game offensively, with both squads finishing...
LUBBOCK, TX
ClutchPoints

Texas Tech football deals Longhorns big blow with recruitment heist

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have scored a big one on the recruitment front, hitting two birds with one stone with Texas Tech football securing the 2023 commitment of defensive end Dylan Spencer, who originally committed to play for the Texas Longhorns. Spencer announced the decision himself via a post...
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech’s Mark Adams on Fardaws Aimaq Situation: ‘A Lot of Rumors Weren’t Accurate’

Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams commented on Monday about forward Fardaws Aimaq and the situation that developed last week. Last week, Aimaq — who has been out since October with a foot injury — got his foot out of a hard cast on Monday. On Tuesday, several reports had Aimaq headed for the transfer portal. A troubling note in one of the reports was that Aimaq felt pressured by Adams to return too soon.
247Sports

HBCU mission accomplished. MEAC Champion NCCU excels in the Celebration bowl while Primetime fails

Representing the MEAC and the Carolinas, North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State came up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year while the Eagles were able to redeem the MEAC's only lost in the Celebration bowl in which the Eagles lost to Grambling State University.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Commit! Texas Tech flips Louisiana LB Justin Horne

Texas Tech picked up a trio of commits Sunday coming off the final official visitor weekend of the 2023 recruiting cycle. One of those pledges was 2023 linebacker Justin Horne out of John Curtis Christian High School in New Orleans, LA, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Monday. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Jackson State Wide Receiver Reportedly Makes Future Decision

Another top player from Jackson State has entered the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entered the portal on Monday afternoon. This report comes just two days after it was reported that Coleman would remain with the program. He finished the 2022...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral

Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker. Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday. Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social...
JACKSON, MS
Bossip

Deion Sanders Turns Jackson State Loss Into Teachable Moment

Jackson State lost to North Carolina Central in overtime after a dropped pass by Hayden Hagler and Deion Sanders went full Primetime to make it a teachable moment. Jackson State went into yesterday’s Celebration Bowl undefeated and ready to put an exclamation point on its undefeated season. Before the big game, head coach Deion Sanders fought back tears talking to the team.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
JACKSON, MS
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured after “jumping from moving vehicle” Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an incident Sunday afternoon that left one person seriously injured. The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at 34th Street and Interstate 27. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a woman reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle. The woman was transported by ambulance to...
LUBBOCK, TX
WAPT

Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside Kroger on I-55 in Jackson. It happened Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were taken to UMMC...
JACKSON, MS
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘This Is the Only Way’: Black Texas Student Slapped Bully Who Called Her the N-Word; She Faced Severe Discipline, Driving Her Into a Mental Institution

A 17-year-old student endured constant racist harassment at her predominantly white school in Texas, and when she fought back, the student was sent to an alternative program where she would have to wear an orange jumpsuit, driving the girl to be hospitalized in a mental facility. Before Autumn Roberson-Manahan’s mental...
SLATON, TX

