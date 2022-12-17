Read full article on original website
University Daily
Lady Raiders handle McNeese State, win ninth straight
Texas Tech women's basketball won its ninth straight game with a 66-47 victory over McNeese State at United Supermarkets Arena Monday night. Senior guard Bre'Amber Scott notched her sixth game with double-digit points with a game-high 17 against the Cowgirls. It was an unflattering game offensively, with both squads finishing...
ClutchPoints
Texas Tech football deals Longhorns big blow with recruitment heist
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have scored a big one on the recruitment front, hitting two birds with one stone with Texas Tech football securing the 2023 commitment of defensive end Dylan Spencer, who originally committed to play for the Texas Longhorns. Spencer announced the decision himself via a post...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Tech’s Mark Adams on Fardaws Aimaq Situation: ‘A Lot of Rumors Weren’t Accurate’
Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams commented on Monday about forward Fardaws Aimaq and the situation that developed last week. Last week, Aimaq — who has been out since October with a foot injury — got his foot out of a hard cast on Monday. On Tuesday, several reports had Aimaq headed for the transfer portal. A troubling note in one of the reports was that Aimaq felt pressured by Adams to return too soon.
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
247Sports
HBCU mission accomplished. MEAC Champion NCCU excels in the Celebration bowl while Primetime fails
Representing the MEAC and the Carolinas, North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State came up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year while the Eagles were able to redeem the MEAC's only lost in the Celebration bowl in which the Eagles lost to Grambling State University.
Mo Williams returns to Alabama to lead Jackson State vs. alma mater
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A familiar face will be on the opposing bench on Tuesday night when the Alabama men’s basketball team hosts Jackson State for a 6 p.m. tip at Coleman Coliseum. Former Crimson Tide guard Mo Williams, a native of Jackson, Miss., is in his first season...
How to watch Coach Mike Leach memorial service
The memorial memorial service for Mike Leach, former Texas Tech Head Football Coach and more recently Mississippi State coach, will be Tuesday afternoon.
Commit! Texas Tech flips Louisiana LB Justin Horne
Texas Tech picked up a trio of commits Sunday coming off the final official visitor weekend of the 2023 recruiting cycle. One of those pledges was 2023 linebacker Justin Horne out of John Curtis Christian High School in New Orleans, LA, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Monday. The...
247Sports
Jackson State RBs coach Gary Harrell resigns after Deion Sanders' final game
Jackson State running backs coach Gary Harrell announced Saturday evening that he is stepping down from his position with the Tigers. Harrell coached in Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to NC Central. He was hired at Jackson State in 2020 as part of former coach Deion Sanders’ inaugural staff.
Jackson State Wide Receiver Reportedly Makes Future Decision
Another top player from Jackson State has entered the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entered the portal on Monday afternoon. This report comes just two days after it was reported that Coleman would remain with the program. He finished the 2022...
Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral
Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker. Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday. Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social...
Alabama Basketball Dealing with Illness Heading into Jackson State
The Crimson Tide conducted its film session spread out on the court as a precaution with Nate Oats stating that he believes all players will be available on Tuesday.
Deion Sanders Turns Jackson State Loss Into Teachable Moment
Jackson State lost to North Carolina Central in overtime after a dropped pass by Hayden Hagler and Deion Sanders went full Primetime to make it a teachable moment. Jackson State went into yesterday’s Celebration Bowl undefeated and ready to put an exclamation point on its undefeated season. Before the big game, head coach Deion Sanders fought back tears talking to the team.
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
Lorenzo coach situation described as ‘personnel matter’ by the school district
LORENZO, Texas — A social media post on Monday said an employee and coach with the Lorenzo ISD was “suspended for the entire year.” The post named the coach but did not name the violation and whether the suspension was for a violation of rules. EverythingLubbock.com for now will withhold the name. Lorenzo ISD Superintendent […]
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: 1 seriously injured after “jumping from moving vehicle” Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an incident Sunday afternoon that left one person seriously injured. The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at 34th Street and Interstate 27. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a woman reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle. The woman was transported by ambulance to...
WAPT
Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside Kroger on I-55 in Jackson. It happened Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were taken to UMMC...
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘This Is the Only Way’: Black Texas Student Slapped Bully Who Called Her the N-Word; She Faced Severe Discipline, Driving Her Into a Mental Institution
A 17-year-old student endured constant racist harassment at her predominantly white school in Texas, and when she fought back, the student was sent to an alternative program where she would have to wear an orange jumpsuit, driving the girl to be hospitalized in a mental facility. Before Autumn Roberson-Manahan’s mental...
WLBT
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with stealing parts from the Nissan Plant, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners. Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason were arrested and charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing after Madison County...
Photos, video released of suspects who stalked victims in Mississippi Kroger, then shot them in parking lot
Photos and videos of a shooting in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store in Jackson have been released in hopes that the public can assist with identifying and capturing the suspects responsible for the incident,. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance with identifying and capturing...
