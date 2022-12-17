ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU men's basketball: Pirates defeat South Carolina in wire-to-wire win

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

The East Carolina men’s basketball team turned in one of its better performances of the season on Saturday.

The Pirates defeated South Carolina, 64-56, in the Greenville Winter invitational in Greenville, S.C. The Pirates scored the game’s first 12 points and never trailed.

The win marked the Pirates’ first over an SEC team since the 2002-03 season and its first over South Carolina since Dec. 19, 1998. Prior to the win, the Pirates’ last victory over a school from a major conference came on Dec. 8, 2007 against N.C. State.

ECU (8-4) has now won consecutive games and improved to 3-1 at neutral-site tournament games.

RJ Felton led the Pirates with a game-high 21 points. Felton went 8-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range. Javon Small added 12 points with six assists and four rebounds.

Benjamin Bayela has found ways to contribute on the offensive end over in recent games for the Pirates, and that trend continued as he scored a season-high nine points after scoring five in each of the team’s previous two outings.

While ECU jumped out to a fast start with 12 straight points, the defense held South Carolina without a basket for the game’s first 5:27. ECU took a 37-18 lead into halftime.

The Gamecocks (5-6) were able to trim the ECU lead to seven points with 4:01 remaining before Felton scored five straight points to push the Pirates’ lead back to 12. The Pirates closed out the win with a 4-for-4 shooting effort at the free-throw line in the final minute.

ECU is back in action at 6 p.m. on Wednesday when it hosts High Point to close out the nonconference schedule.

Greenville, NC
