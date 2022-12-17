(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO