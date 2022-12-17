Read full article on original website
Related
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
WKRN
‘We’re working our way through the list’: TN Attorney General continues litigation in opioid crisis
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has made it a point to hold companies accountable for contributing to the opioid epidemic. ‘We’re working our way through the list’: TN Attorney …. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has made it a point to hold companies accountable for contributing to the...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
WKRN
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24
Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in …. TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City.
Governor Lee says ICE plans to bring ‘unspecified number’ of migrants to Tennessee
After saying he received a call Monday from federal officials that an "unspecified" number of migrants from a Louisiana detention facility could be taken to Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee says he wants the plan to be reversed and the Tennessee Attorney General to look into legal options.
WKRN
Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down
Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Man with sledgehammer steals violins from The Violin …. A man with a sledgehammer...
radionwtn.com
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
wpln.org
Federal prosecutors: Capitol rioters from Tennessee plotted to kill federal agents
Recently unsealed court records show federal prosecutors have brought new charges against two Tennessee men related to the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, and Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville, face multiple counts including conspiracy, retaliation against a federal official, and solicitation to commit violence. In a statement to WPLN News, an attorney for Carter says the man asserts his innocence and that his legal defense is “just beginning.”
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
wpln.org
Police shootings, executions on hold and guns in cars: WPLN’s top criminal justice stories
Tennessee’s criminal justice system has topped several lists this year — largely for lagging behind the rest of the country in reforms. The state received national attention for having one of the highest rates of voter disenfranchisement for felony convictions in the country, and making it harder for people who served their sentence to get their rights restored.
Child care crisis costs Davidson County $275M annually, new report says
A new report is giving more insight into how access to child care in Tennessee, or a lack thereof, is impacting families and businesses.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Fox 19
Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe. The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated...
WATE
4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish. 4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to...
wmot.org
Gov. Lee: Execution report complete, will release later
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the independent review into the state’s lethal injection procedure has been completed, but he is refusing to immediately release the report’s findings. Lee is promising that the entire review will be released before the end of the year...
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn? Vote to name TDOT’s snowplows this winter
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has opened voting to name four snowplows from resident submitted names.
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
WBBJ
6 West Tennessee communities getting Site Development grant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six West Tennessee communities have been chosen for Site Development Grants. The grants from the state are going to a total of 10 sites across the state, the news release says. The goal is to invest in “infrastructure and engineering improvements to land economic development projects and achieve Select Tennessee site certification.”
Comments / 0