Mcewen, TN

Related
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24

Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in …. TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down

Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Man with sledgehammer steals violins from The Violin …. A man with a sledgehammer...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

Federal prosecutors: Capitol rioters from Tennessee plotted to kill federal agents

Recently unsealed court records show federal prosecutors have brought new charges against two Tennessee men related to the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, and Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville, face multiple counts including conspiracy, retaliation against a federal official, and solicitation to commit violence. In a statement to WPLN News, an attorney for Carter says the man asserts his innocence and that his legal defense is “just beginning.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Police shootings, executions on hold and guns in cars: WPLN’s top criminal justice stories

Tennessee’s criminal justice system has topped several lists this year — largely for lagging behind the rest of the country in reforms. The state received national attention for having one of the highest rates of voter disenfranchisement for felony convictions in the country, and making it harder for people who served their sentence to get their rights restored.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WATE

4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish. 4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

Gov. Lee: Execution report complete, will release later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the independent review into the state’s lethal injection procedure has been completed, but he is refusing to immediately release the report’s findings. Lee is promising that the entire review will be released before the end of the year...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBBJ

6 West Tennessee communities getting Site Development grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six West Tennessee communities have been chosen for Site Development Grants. The grants from the state are going to a total of 10 sites across the state, the news release says. The goal is to invest in “infrastructure and engineering improvements to land economic development projects and achieve Select Tennessee site certification.”
TENNESSEE STATE

