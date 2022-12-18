ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
53-man roster: Cowboys shuffle roster, activate Tyron Smith for Week 15 vs Jaguars

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s been an interesting few weeks of roster transactions for the Dallas Cowboys. Week 14 set the stage with the return of WR James Washington and loss of corner Anthony Brown for the season. That was just the appetizer, though, as Dallas suffered two major injuries in their win over Houston. Those losses were offset by two major additions to the roster.

Perennial Pro Bowler and future Hall of Fame tackle Tyron Smith is back, ready to make his 2022 season debut after his hamstring ripped off the bone during training camp. Joining him in the debut department is recently signed free agent WR T.Y. Hilton. After 10 years as an Indianapolis Colt, Hilton will hopefully provide some field stretching for the Cowboys’ offense.

That can only happen if Dak Prescott has time, and the loss of Terence Steele for the season brings an interesting situation along the offensive line. The thought for the last month was that Tyron Smith would eventually take back over at left tackle while first-round pick Tyler Smith slid back inside to left guard. This was the plan until Smith’s injury.

When Steele went out he was originally replaced by second-year RT Josh Ball. But Ball gave up back-to-back pressures in the fourth quarter that resulted in a Dak Prescott fumble and then a tipped-pass interception. In came another future Hall of Famer, Jason Peters, who was originally signed when Smith went down in August. Now, as Dallas prepares to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, the role of these players in the offensive line depth is a topic of discussion.

It’s expected that at least Smith and Peters will play on Sunday. But in case of injury, the line has many questions. Who would be the backup were Tyler Smith need to be relieved? Also, Dallas elevated a center to be the eighth lineman, but there’s only two guards on the active roster. Does Tyler Smith slide inside to guard should Connor McGovern, Zack Martin or Tyler Biadasz miss snaps? Peters played a little guard in the last few weeks, would he get the nod?

Hopefully none of these questions get answered and everyone who starts the game can finish it. Here’s a look at all of the players available to Mike McCarthy and company for Week 15.

