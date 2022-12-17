STREATOR – Dave Taylor, Streator High School’s woodworking teacher is reporting steady progress on his Marilla Park Shelter project with students. Now that the former pavilion is gone at the park, Taylor was pleased to announce to Streator Township High School Board Members on Tuesday night, that 50% of timber cutting has been accomplished so far. His goal with his team of 20 or so students is to have all timber cut, balanced, and stained by the end of January. He says he and his students have been working very hard, carefully handing 6 to 800 pounds of timber. By spring break, Taylor hopes to have the frame for the pavilion raised.

STREATOR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO