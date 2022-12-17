Read full article on original website
Ohio police department hands out hams instead of speeding tickets
With Christmas Days away, an Ohio Police Department decided to use its sirens to spread some cheer. On Monday, they pulled drivers not to give them a citation, but a ham instead. “I didn’t know what I did,” said driver Carla Roth, who was among those pulled over.
Individual involved in October shooting in Lee County captured after manhunt
KEWANEE – A man who authorities say was shot in the throat during an altercation in Lee County in October was taken into custody in Henry County on a felony warrant for escape. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public to assist them in locating 41-year-old Jake R. Verkruyss, who allegedly was under electronic monitoring or home detention. On Tuesday he was apprehended in rural Henry County by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed
INGLESIDE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train in suburban Chicago. The boy and woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon’s crash near Ingleside in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the car’s driver, a 70-year-old man, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Police say preliminary findings show that the car failed to heed the rail crossing’s warning lights and drove through a gate directly into the train’s path. The county coroner’s office identified those killed as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport.
Holiday light display contest underway in Peru
PERU – The city of Peru is encouraging residents to vote for their favorite holiday lights display. Parks Director Adam Thorson says residents have until Christmas to vote in “The Let it Glow Holiday Lights Decorating Contest”. So far over 600 votes have been cast. Maps of houses participating in the contest are at City Hall and residents can vote through the city of Peru’s website.
“Steady progress” on Streator High School’s Marilla Park Pavilion Project
STREATOR – Dave Taylor, Streator High School’s woodworking teacher is reporting steady progress on his Marilla Park Shelter project with students. Now that the former pavilion is gone at the park, Taylor was pleased to announce to Streator Township High School Board Members on Tuesday night, that 50% of timber cutting has been accomplished so far. His goal with his team of 20 or so students is to have all timber cut, balanced, and stained by the end of January. He says he and his students have been working very hard, carefully handing 6 to 800 pounds of timber. By spring break, Taylor hopes to have the frame for the pavilion raised.
Don’t Get Towed – Know Your Parking Restrictions
OTTAWA – Most communities have winter and snow parking restrictions in place in order to get the streets back open after a snowstorm. Here are some of the area rules, but if you have specific questions you should contact your city for details at your address or business. Earlville...
