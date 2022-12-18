Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
cbs12.com
New pickleball courts open at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — As pickleball continues to grow across the U.S., the city of Fort Pierce announces the opening of pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. City officials said Fort Pierce residents have expressed their interest in the sport and have asked for more courts throughout the community.
cbs12.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony and inaugural ride held at new Brightline Boca station
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s an exciting day in Boca Raton, as a new Brightline station opened Tuesday. CBS12 was one of the very first to experience the inaugural train ride from the Brightline Boca station to Brightline Fort Lauderdale. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer says the...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach International airport sees holiday and snow storm delays
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware. That winter storm already has some effects at Palm Beach International, with 26 delays reported and at least 2 canceled. Despite this, some Palm Beach residents told us...
cbs12.com
Local music teacher thanks Palm Beach Symphony for the gift of music
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
cbs12.com
New Brightline Boca station opens to public
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's high-speed train services that already connects West Palm Beach to Miami, officially added Boca Raton into the mix Wednesday morning. The new station where you can hop on the train or get dropped off, is located just minutes from Mizner Park and across from the downtown library on Northwest 4th Street.
cbs12.com
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
cbs12.com
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
cbs12.com
Fatal crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach police save kitten from storm drain
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A furry friend found the help she needed after a heavy rainstorm last week. A resident in West Palm Beach found a kitten in a storm drain and called for help. West Palm Beach police and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue arrived on...
cbs12.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A train struck and killed a person in South Bay. The incident happened around 6 a.m. near US 27, between G2 Canal Road and John L. Evans Road. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found the pedestrian dead on scene. No word yet on how it happened.
cbs12.com
Cold weather shelter to open in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to temperatures dropping over the weekend, Martin County will open weather shelters for those in need. According to the National Weather Service Center, the temperatures at night on December 23 and 24 will be in the 40s or lower for four hours or more.
cbs12.com
Crash slows southbound traffic on Turnpike near Beeline Highway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike on Tuesday evening. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. The southbound lanes near Beeline Highway are moving slowly, while law enforcement investigates the crash. Video from...
cbs12.com
Woman arrested for throwing computer monitor at airport gate agent in Miami
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Alabama missed her connecting flight, but it was from more than just a delay. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Camilia McMillie, 25, was traveling from Alabama to New York City, with a connecting flight at Miami International Airport. McMillie checked-in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight.
cbs12.com
Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest. The baby's mother is being held...
cbs12.com
FHP: Man with 3 prior DUI convictions charged in fatal crash in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man with three prior convictions for driving under the influence is facing similar charges in connection to a fatal crash in Martin County. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 57-year-old Michael Walter Holder. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, at Old...
cbs12.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in hit-and-run in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian with their car in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that deputies are looking into a hit-and-run that took place on N Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N. A pedestrian was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when an unknown blue SUV approached the green light.
cbs12.com
Finn leads Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in Boca Raton Bowl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Dequan Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night. Toledo came from behind, then fended off Liberty, handing the Flames their first loss in...
cbs12.com
Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
cbs12.com
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
cbs12.com
Man fell for the PBSO bait car, arrested for burglary
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Janeel Frontal had a Truist checkbook, black wallet, three BB&T Debit Cards, a driver's license, four PNC credit cards, two Virginia National Bank debit cards, two virtual wallet PNC cards, a safe deposit key and a Green Dot Visa Card But none of it belonged to him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
