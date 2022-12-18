ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

New pickleball courts open at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — As pickleball continues to grow across the U.S., the city of Fort Pierce announces the opening of pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. City officials said Fort Pierce residents have expressed their interest in the sport and have asked for more courts throughout the community.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Palm Beach International airport sees holiday and snow storm delays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware. That winter storm already has some effects at Palm Beach International, with 26 delays reported and at least 2 canceled. Despite this, some Palm Beach residents told us...
PALM BEACH, FL
Local music teacher thanks Palm Beach Symphony for the gift of music

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
New Brightline Boca station opens to public

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's high-speed train services that already connects West Palm Beach to Miami, officially added Boca Raton into the mix Wednesday morning. The new station where you can hop on the train or get dropped off, is located just minutes from Mizner Park and across from the downtown library on Northwest 4th Street.
BOCA RATON, FL
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Fatal crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
LAKE WORTH, FL
West Palm Beach police save kitten from storm drain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A furry friend found the help she needed after a heavy rainstorm last week. A resident in West Palm Beach found a kitten in a storm drain and called for help. West Palm Beach police and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue arrived on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A train struck and killed a person in South Bay. The incident happened around 6 a.m. near US 27, between G2 Canal Road and John L. Evans Road. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found the pedestrian dead on scene. No word yet on how it happened.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Cold weather shelter to open in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to temperatures dropping over the weekend, Martin County will open weather shelters for those in need. According to the National Weather Service Center, the temperatures at night on December 23 and 24 will be in the 40s or lower for four hours or more.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Crash slows southbound traffic on Turnpike near Beeline Highway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike on Tuesday evening. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. The southbound lanes near Beeline Highway are moving slowly, while law enforcement investigates the crash. Video from...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Woman arrested for throwing computer monitor at airport gate agent in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Alabama missed her connecting flight, but it was from more than just a delay. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Camilia McMillie, 25, was traveling from Alabama to New York City, with a connecting flight at Miami International Airport. McMillie checked-in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight.
MIAMI, FL
Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest. The baby's mother is being held...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in hit-and-run in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian with their car in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that deputies are looking into a hit-and-run that took place on N Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N. A pedestrian was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when an unknown blue SUV approached the green light.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Finn leads Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Dequan Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night. Toledo came from behind, then fended off Liberty, handing the Flames their first loss in...
BOCA RATON, FL
Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Man fell for the PBSO bait car, arrested for burglary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Janeel Frontal had a Truist checkbook, black wallet, three BB&T Debit Cards, a driver's license, four PNC credit cards, two Virginia National Bank debit cards, two virtual wallet PNC cards, a safe deposit key and a Green Dot Visa Card But none of it belonged to him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
