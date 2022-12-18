ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County Community Action Association makes the most of the holiday and Sleigh the Day

By Conor Doherty
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxuUt_0jmOFDxy00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization helped those less fortunate this holiday season. The Raleigh County Community Action Association held its Sleigh the Day event on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Botany Tropicals named 2022 Small Business Startup of the Year

People came out to partner with the organization to donate and give out clothes, blankets, toys, and even toiletries to both families and kids.

Crystal Alonso is the executive director of the Association. For her, the support from the community warms her heart.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department is one of the busiest in West Virginia

“Overwhelming and I appreciate the community that is reaching out and is continuing to reach out to make this Christmas brighter for the children and families within the community,” said Alonso.

The RCCAA accepts items through Friday, December 23rd, though Alonso said the one item the Association is not in need of is socks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Raleigh County Day Report Center launches new outcall system

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With overcrowding in state jails and counties paying staggering bills, Raleigh County has been looking for ways to lower the monthly jail bill payment of $48.25 per incarcerated person. Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said a new Outcall System for the Raleigh County Day Report Center will charge those on […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local outreach organization receives grant

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A local organization received a portion of grant money to help others in the community. Valley Works, located in both Renick and Rainelle, received a check from the Greenbrier County Family Support Center. The money comes from a grant through Community Connections in Princeton. Leslie Tolliver, the director of the Family […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Christmas at the Fair postponed due to weather

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) —  Due to expected winter weather conditions and low temperatures, the State Fair of West Virginia has postponed the final two days of Christmas at the Fair to December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. “As disappointed as we are, we felt it was too dangerous to have folks travelling to Christmas […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Giving Tree Project huge success

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has been given a huge amount of gifts for its ‘Giving Tree Project‘, thanks to the generosity of many citizens around the County. Sheriff Mike Fridley says it is overwhelming how many people have donated holiday gifts to The Giving Tree project at the Sheriff’s Department. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Rotary Club donate 100 hoodies to middle school students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The third annual “Christmas Magic” from Beckley Rotary Club focuses on middle school students and the club’s 100th anniversary. For their anniversary, the Club is keeping the theme of 100 by donating 100 of an item to students in the area. Beckley Rotary Club is gifting 100 hoodies to Raleigh County […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVSOM to offer free public care through student clinic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine announced an opportunity for their students and community members to be of service to one another in 2023. Starting Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the WVSOM will be utilizing the Student Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Clinic to offer free osteopathic evaluations and manipulative treatment for community […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

The Ministry Place hands out 200 Christmas grocery bags

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A crowd of people lined up along Temple Street in Hinton, waiting to pick up a special Christmas gift. The Ministry Place held its annual Christmas Grocery Bag Giveaway Wednesday, December 21. 200 bags full of food to make a delicious Christmas Day meal was handed out to those in need. […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Danese Volunteer Fire Dept. spreads Christmas cheer

DANESE, WV (WVNS) – Santa Claus is coming to town soon, and for anyone on the nice list in Danese this year, he might be coming right to your front door. James Moore and the Danese Volunteer Fire Department decorated the fire engines and took them for a spin to distribute goodie bags to kids […]
DANESE, WV
WVNS

Beckley Fire Department offers safety tips for space heaters, decorations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the region prepares for single-digit temperatures, many families bring out space heaters. Beckley Fire Department Lt. Chris Graham reminded people on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, to exercise caution when using the heaters. Half of all home heating fires happen in December, January and February, and experts reported using a space […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Cold weather especially dangerous for heart health

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Cold temperatures can be very dangerous. It is not just the ice and snow you should worry about, but heart health as well. Eric Withrow, the emergency department director with Beckley ARH said you should limit your exposure to cold weather elements to ten minutes at a time. “If you encounter these […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Kram the Kennel returns

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The holiday season is all about giving back to the community and that includes our furry friends too! The Greenbrier County Humane Society is currently holding its 5th Kram the Kennel event. The facility is accepting donations of all sorts, but Sarah Wiley who works with the Humane Society said there […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV Hive selects Beckley man for 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Each year the West Virginia Hive selects one individual to be their Entrepreneur of the Year award and today, December 19, 2022, that winner has been announced. The West Virginia Hive has selected Dr. Marcus Thomas, owner of Fat Bottom Coolers, as its 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. Fat Bottom Coolers […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley ready to clear roadways ahead of storm and holiday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Holiday travel and busy roadways are a major point of concern for the upcoming winter weather. Keeping the roads clear during one of the biggest travel weekends of the year is a priority for the Beckley Board of Public Works. They are prepared with 12 trucks ready to go with 2 in […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Opera carolers host performance at Tamarack Marketplace

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As last-minute shoppers looked for gift ideas, they got to take in live Christmas carols. Christmas carolers from West Virginia’s only chamber opera troupe performed for shoppers at Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley. They sang classic songs like Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Silent Night. For caroler Sarah Nale, being able […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Rainelle Christmas Decorating Contest winners announced

RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Rainelle has been one of several to embrace the Christmas spirit this season by way of a town decorating contest. First announced back in November and officially judged on Friday, December 16th, the contest was opened to both houses and businesses eager to spread some holiday cheer. Two candidates from each category were selected for first and second place, respectively.
RAINELLE, WV
WVNS

“Leadership WV” program an innovative experience for BSU’s Tim McKenzie

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State University administrator Timothy McKenzie recently completed a seven-month “Leadership West Virginia” program that prepares and helps opens the door to leaders to move West Virginia forward. Forty West Virginians were selected to take part in the program. The focus is developing a cross-section of leaders to put in and utilize […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

WVNS

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy