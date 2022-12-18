Raleigh County Community Action Association makes the most of the holiday and Sleigh the Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization helped those less fortunate this holiday season. The Raleigh County Community Action Association held its Sleigh the Day event on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

People came out to partner with the organization to donate and give out clothes, blankets, toys, and even toiletries to both families and kids.

Crystal Alonso is the executive director of the Association. For her, the support from the community warms her heart.

“Overwhelming and I appreciate the community that is reaching out and is continuing to reach out to make this Christmas brighter for the children and families within the community,” said Alonso.

The RCCAA accepts items through Friday, December 23rd, though Alonso said the one item the Association is not in need of is socks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.