Drive-up food giveaway held in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-up food giveaway. The drive-up giveaway was on Tuesday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois. The goal was to provide good food for families in need. "Families coming through the line today receive a variety...
Old State Capitol lights Menorah to celebrate Hanukkah
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Old State Capitol lit up its Menorah to honor the start of Hanukkah on Sunday. The leading candle was lit up with several leaders of the Jewish community present. “We have to work at always spreading light. We have to remember that sharing more...
Send us your weather pictures
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With the winter storm coming our way we want you to send in your weather pictures. To submit your pictures you can submit them here, or go to our website and press the chime-in tab at the top.
Macon County warming center locations
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Macon County officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here is a list of the Macon County warming centers:. Macon Community Center, M-F 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 217-764-3643. Oreana-Whitmore Community Center, M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m., call first, 217-429-1239. Warrensburg Village Hall,...
Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — NewsChannel 20 and FOX Illinois are tracking Santa Claus all day this Christmas Eve!. Tune in to find out where St. Nick is on his annual trek to bring holiday cheer and toys to kids all around the world.
Experts share holiday hosting tips
Springfield, IL — Holiday party planning those three words can invoke excitement, but also stress. Picking table settings, planning the menu, the drinks, etc. – creating a great evening can be overwhelming. Never fear! Never fear! We enlisted some help for the perfect holiday celebration. For more holiday...
Sangamon County Animal Control gets ready for the cold weather
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Animal Control is preparing for the cold weather. They said they are ready to make accommodations in their facility for any animals needing to be rescued from the cold. Sangamon County Animal Control said they are ready for any calls they may get...
Springfield police made 9 weapons arrests over weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — From December 17, into the early morning hours of December 18, officers with the Springfield Police Department made a total of nine weapons arrests within the city. Police say they arrested included seven adults and two juveniles, who were all from Peoria. The following list...
Third round of hearings held for Illinois assault weapons ban bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The third round of hearings for the bill to ban assault weapons took place on Tuesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban assault-style weapons, magazines, and raise the age to get a firearm. Lawmakers heard from more stakeholders including law enforcement leaders, national organizations,...
District 186 agrees on contract with support staff organizations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 put the stamp of approval on contract negotiations with support staff organizations through the 2024-2025 school year. Monday's decision finalizes negotiations between the district and employee groups. Those include the central office as well as scope personnel and ancillary support staff. This was...
Taylorville Kroger reopens December 21
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Kroger that has been closed since July is set to reopen on December 21. Kroger Central Division announced in early December its intention to reopen its Taylorville store. The Kroger, located at 201 East Bidwell Street, has been closed since July when the Illinois...
Police: Person in house struck by bullet shot from outside
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A person was inside a house and was struck by a bullet that was shot outside on Tuesday morning, Decatur Police say. It happened in the 600 block of East Garfield around 3 a.m. Police say the victim was struck in the arm one time.
A strong winter storm system arrives Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Today is our last quiet day before our first major winter storm system arrives. Snow filters in by Thursday morning after 6-7 AM for areas west of I-55. Snow picks up in intensity by the afternoon and evening as it tracks eastward. Snowfall amounts have dialed back a bit with most areas receiving 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
Mom who injured her baby in DUI crash gets probation
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A mother who was found guilty in a DUI crash that injured a child has been sentenced to 24 months on probation. Jearniqua Cotton was arrested in Decatur in October after a car accident. According to a sworn statement by police, Cotton had been driving...
