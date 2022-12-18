Read full article on original website
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
WSVN-TV
Miami firefighters help Santa make special deliveries to local schools
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue is sharing the spirit of the season with local students. Crew members on Wednesday made a special delivery to several schools in Miami. The firefighters were Santa’s little helpers, packing tons of toys for the celebration. The toy drive aims to...
Santa spreads cheers, toys, tears of joy in Broward
MIAMI - A Christmas parade winding through the streets of Fort Lauderdale, spreading holiday cheer along the way. "This bag is awfully heavy, there must be some good boys and girls," we heard Santa say as he made a few stops along with way.Chaquita Cotton and her 8 children were surprised with boxes of toys and presents. Chaquita got a present that brought tears to her eyes. "On behalf of Westway Towing a $500 gift certificate for you and something else for you!" "Thank you so much," she said. "Happy holidays!" Chaquita said she's grateful. "I live paycheck to paycheck," she said. "Just...
WSVN-TV
Teddy Bear Drive held in Hollywood school in honor of Taylor Bishop
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The student council at Hollywood Hills Elementary School is acting as Santa’s little helpers this holiday season!. Faculty, staff, and children hosted a teddy bear drive honoring Taylor Bishop, a four-year-old boy who was killed when a single-engine plane crashed into the car he was in with his mother, Megan. His mother, who works at the school, survived the accident.
WSVN-TV
Jada Page Foundation holds toy giveaway at Golden Glades Elementary in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida foundation carried on a touching tradition to honor the memory of a girl who was taken too soon. The Jada Page Foundation Toy Giveaway on Wednesday lit up young faces at Golden Glades Elementary School. The foundation ensured every child has a...
WSVN-TV
Farm Share food giveaway spreads holiday cheer at Jesus People Ministries in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holidays around the corner, South Florida organizations gathered for a giveaway to feed the homeless community. Families in Miami Gardens picked up fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods as they drove through the parking lot of Jesus People Ministries near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 183rd Street.
WSVN-TV
Salvation Army of Broward County donates gifts to children
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County played the part of Santa Claus thanks to the generosity of others. The agency opened it’s toy shop this morning and hosted a drive-thru distribution at their community center in Fort Lauderdale. Presents were given to families who...
WSVN-TV
Ring doorbell video shows woman swiping students’ gifts from teacher’s Hialeah doorstep
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An South Florida elementary school teacher ordered gifts for her students, but a Grinch with an eye for crime was caught on camera stealing them right before the holidays. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Maria Castillo said she has never seen the woman who was captured...
WSVN-TV
Students help Coconut Creek Police name bloodhound puppy in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida students won special naming rights. The Coconut Creek Police Department hosted a Bloodhound naming contest on Tuesday, enlisting the help of school kids. Three different classes at Tradewinds Elementary School came up with the winner: Liberty. They were excited to...
WSVN-TV
Grinch caught on camera stealing reindeer decoration from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A reindeer was ripped off from a South Florida hotel, and the person who took the decoration is being called a real-life grinch. The woman and her friends seem to think this was all a big joke, but the hotel’s owner says this is no laughing matter.
downbeach.com
Margate Community Church cancels Live Nativity
MARGATE – Downbeach.com has learned that the Holy Family has made other arrangements for its trip to pay their taxes in Margate. Due to the impending storm and polar vortex, the Margate Community Church has cancelled its Live Nativity pageant scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Friday evening. The pageant is...
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
Older adults get help with presents for grandchildren in Broward
MIAMI - Some older adults are getting a helping hand during these difficult financial times. Two groups are coming together to help seniors stretch their budgets, so they can provide holiday presents for their grandchildren.Workers with the Pantry of Broward and The Casino of Dania Beach have distributed more than 3,000 toys over the past two days to seniors in Broward County. "Seniors are our largest demographic here in Broward County. As we know, with inflation and rising costs their budgets are being stretched as well. These seniors have grandchildren and we want their grandchildren to have a great holiday. So...
WSVN-TV
Kroger partners with United Way Miami to give gift cards and food to 2 veterans ahead of Christmas
MIAMI (WSVN) - The nation’s largest grocery store chain has recently made its South Florida debut, and they are giving back to the community on their very first year in the region. Kroger was behind a grocery giveaway on Wednesday for some of the most deserving in our community.
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
WSVN-TV
A community is on alert after an attempted kidnapping of 3 girls in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is on alert after an attempted kidnapping. Deputies said three young girls were approached by a man on a bicycle in the area of Northwest Nine Court in Pompano Beach on Sunday. Two of them ran away, and the third kept...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief bestowed medal for saving man’s life
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Fire chief was honored for making a brave save. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan was presented with a Medal of Valor Award from the Broward County Fire Chiefs’ Association, Tuesday night. Gollan was off duty, enjoying a night out at dinner with...
fox35orlando.com
Photos of floating alligator tattoo goes viral: 'Just some Florida activity'
MIAMI Fla. - A tattoo of an alligator appearing to float along a client's arm has gone viral on social media. The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Just some typical Florida activity," by Tatu Panda, a Miami-based tattoo artist in South Florida. The post has received over...
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
WSVN-TV
Children got to shop with school resource officers from Miramar Police Department
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday season is here, and the Miramar Police Department helped spread cheer as kids got to shop with a cop. On Monday, school resource officers accompanied the children in an annual tradition that goes back 26 years, aimed at helping families facing hardships. “And what...
WSVN-TV
Superintendent Vickie Cartwright speaks out following Broward teacher assistant arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright spoke out on the allegations against a classroom assistant at West Broward High School. On Tuesday, John Harrison Smith was arrested after being accused of molesting two disabled teens. The 53-year-old paraprofessional has been charged with lewd and...
