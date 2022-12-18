ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Miami firefighters help Santa make special deliveries to local schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue is sharing the spirit of the season with local students. Crew members on Wednesday made a special delivery to several schools in Miami. The firefighters were Santa’s little helpers, packing tons of toys for the celebration. The toy drive aims to...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Santa spreads cheers, toys, tears of joy in Broward

MIAMI - A Christmas parade winding through the streets of Fort Lauderdale, spreading holiday cheer along the way. "This bag is awfully heavy, there must be some good boys and girls," we heard Santa say as he made a few stops along with way.Chaquita Cotton and her 8 children were surprised with boxes of toys and presents. Chaquita got a present that brought tears to her eyes. "On behalf of Westway Towing a $500 gift certificate for you and something else for you!"  "Thank you so much," she said. "Happy holidays!" Chaquita said she's grateful. "I live paycheck to paycheck," she said. "Just...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Teddy Bear Drive held in Hollywood school in honor of Taylor Bishop

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The student council at Hollywood Hills Elementary School is acting as Santa’s little helpers this holiday season!. Faculty, staff, and children hosted a teddy bear drive honoring Taylor Bishop, a four-year-old boy who was killed when a single-engine plane crashed into the car he was in with his mother, Megan. His mother, who works at the school, survived the accident.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Salvation Army of Broward County donates gifts to children

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County played the part of Santa Claus thanks to the generosity of others. The agency opened it’s toy shop this morning and hosted a drive-thru distribution at their community center in Fort Lauderdale. Presents were given to families who...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
downbeach.com

Margate Community Church cancels Live Nativity

MARGATE – Downbeach.com has learned that the Holy Family has made other arrangements for its trip to pay their taxes in Margate. Due to the impending storm and polar vortex, the Margate Community Church has cancelled its Live Nativity pageant scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Friday evening. The pageant is...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Older adults get help with presents for grandchildren in Broward

MIAMI - Some older adults are getting a helping hand during these difficult financial times. Two groups are coming together to help seniors stretch their budgets, so they can provide holiday presents for their grandchildren.Workers with the Pantry of Broward and The Casino of Dania Beach have distributed more than 3,000 toys over the past two days to seniors in Broward County. "Seniors are our largest demographic here in Broward County. As we know, with inflation and rising costs their budgets are being stretched as well. These seniors have grandchildren and we want their grandchildren to have a great holiday. So...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy