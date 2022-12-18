ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXIA 11 Alive

Hawks basketball operations president stepping down into advisory role

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks announced Wednesday that the team's president of basketball operations and an architect of the team's upturn over the past couple seasons, Travis Schlenk, will be stepping down into an advisory role. According to a team release, current general manager Landry Fields will oversee the...
247Sports

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
247Sports

Pokes get commitment from 2023 Georgia safety Tywon Wray Jr.

STILLWATER, Okla. — The final weekend for visits ahead of the early signing period is paying dividends for Oklahoma State football with a handful of new commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. On Monday, the Cowboys added Smyrna (Ga.) Campbell safety Tywon Wray Jr. to their haul following an official visit.
247Sports

Georgia RB Cameron Wallace commits to Penn State

Penn State added a second running back to its 2023 recruiting class moments ago, as three-star Mount Vernon (Ga.) Montgomery running back Cameron Wallace committed to the Nittany Lions. Wallace, who took an official visit to Penn State in November, picked the Nittany Lions over offers from Georgia Tech, Arkansas...
