Jeff Brohm 'fired up' to work with quarterback Pierce Clarkson
Throughout much of the 2023 recruiting cycle, Louisville's efforts have often included the term and its associated hashtag, #FlyVille23. From the moment that four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson committed in January, he took the recruiting effort personally and became a consistent presence in the program's recruiting. On Wednesday, Louisville's 2023 recruiting class, FlyVille, made their commitments official by signing a National Letter of Intent.
Micah Carter realizing his dream by signing with Louisville
Louisville St. X defensive end Micah Carter was the first commitment that Jeff Brohm secured after being introduced as the program’s new head coach. “It means a lot,” he said of signing with Louisville. “This is like a dream I’ve had my entire life. To be able to accomplish it, it’s crazy.”
How to Watch: Louisville vs. NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and Louisville are two programs on completely different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their overall records, but one thing is the same -- both are looking for their first ACC win of the season. The Wolfpack notched 10 wins in non-conference play while Louisville only mustered up two victories out of conference, making this game a massive one for both sides.
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
TRANSFER ALERT: Arkansas safety Myles Slusher
Louisville has announced another addition to the roster via the NCAA transfer portal in Arkansas safety Myles Slusher. The 6-foot, 194-pound defensive back committed to Louisville following a weekend visit. In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Slusher appeared in 23 games with 15 starts. He totaled 93 tackles, including 9.5...
