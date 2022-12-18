Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Randy Moore retires as Fannin County Judge
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Judge Randy Moore is retiring after serving for the last four years. "It's a good feeling," Moore said. "You know it's a good feeling to say, you know, you've done your thing... now move on." Tina Moore expressed pride in her husband at...
A Texas Family Went All Out For The Holidays & Their Suburban House Is So Lit Up (PHOTOS)
There's a home tucked inside a Texas suburban neighborhood with holiday decorations so extravagant that Clark Griswold would most definitely be proud of it. Each December, the Burkman family transforms their Frisco, TX, house into a dazzling Christmas wonderland made up of 100,000 lights, and it's free to visit. The...
KXII.com
Paris family loses home in structure fire
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
KXII.com
Calera family loses everything in house fire
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A family in Calera lost everything after their home burned down Tuesday night. According to the Calera Fire Department, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Main St. Firefighters on scene said that no one was home at the time of the...
KTEN.com
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
KTEN.com
Thief steals cash donated to Tom Bean firefighters
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) — The all-volunteer staff at Tom Bean Fire Rescue was hoping for some donations over the holiday season. The department set out a donation jar at the Valero convenience store, as they have in previous years. This money helps fund projects, and to purchase fuel for the fire trucks.
KXII.com
Fire damages Love County home
GREENVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area of Love County Sunday. The Love County Fire Department said several volunteer firefighters were nearby and managed to stop the fire before it reached the master bedroom, but most of the rest of the house was a total loss.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne police and fire departments are expanding
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne is making public safety its top priority as the city continues to grow. "The city hired a consultant — Dr. Fred out of the University of North Texas — who specializes in public safety and staffing," said police Chief Tim Barnes. "So he's giving us a five-year plan for patrol."
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound remains missing
A Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who vanished Friday and is still missing. He was last seen at a convenience store in Caldwell, about 30 miles from College Station.
KXII.com
Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase. The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 10:23 a.m. a trooper stopped 37-year old Donald Johnson for a traffic violation, but Johnson refused to stop and a pursuit began.
KTEN.com
Prepare now for Texoma deep freeze
(KTEN) — Texoma is headed for a deep and potentially dangerous freeze starting Thursday. The first thing you're going to need to do is weatherproof your house. Make sure your faucets are dripping to keep water flowing, and open cabinet doors under sinks to ensure that warm air can reach the pipes.
KXII.com
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County. Sherman police said it happened on Texoma Parkway near Fallon drive Sunday afternoon. Police said a black passenger car lost control, crossed the center median, and hit a white van heading north.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
KTEN.com
Sherman police address concerns about readiness
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police say they've seen some residents voicing concerns on social media about whether local law enforcement agencies are trained and ready to deal with an active shooter. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers have been training for more than a decade, and they...
KTEN.com
Nebraska comes in late to get Ardmore's Eric Fields
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - You would think that the leading tackler in the state of Oklahoma this season would have power-five schools drooling but that was not exactly the case for Ardmore's Eric Fields. Fields had to be patient in his college search but seemed to find the perfect fit...
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway
What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
KTEN.com
Cal Swanson closes chapter at Ardmore, heading to Illinois
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Just like his teammate Eric Fields, Ardmore quarterback Cal Swanson is also headed to the Big Ten West division. Swanson signed his letter of intent to play at Illinois after committing to the Illini this summer. Swanson leaves Ardmore as one of the best players in...
ketr.org
GISD: Students to blame in September bus arson incident
In Greenville, the Herald Banner reports that a Greenville Independent School District school bus was destroyed in September as a result of arson committed by students. The incident happened during the afternoon of Sunday Sept. 18 at the Greenville ISD bus barn. District officials told the Herald Banner that a Greenville Fire Department investigation indicated students were to blame. Greenville ISD Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams said the students were disciplined, but did not give details.
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
