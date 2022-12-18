Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
911 service restored in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 911 service in Grayson County was restored Wednesday morning. The Sherman Police Department announced Tuesday that they are experiencing issues with their 911 service. In a Facebook post, Sherman Police said the service is down. If you need police, fire or emergency medical services, call...
KTEN.com
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
KXII.com
Paris family loses home in structure fire
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne police and fire departments are expanding
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne is making public safety its top priority as the city continues to grow. "The city hired a consultant — Dr. Fred out of the University of North Texas — who specializes in public safety and staffing," said police Chief Tim Barnes. "So he's giving us a five-year plan for patrol."
ketr.org
GISD: Students to blame in September bus arson incident
In Greenville, the Herald Banner reports that a Greenville Independent School District school bus was destroyed in September as a result of arson committed by students. The incident happened during the afternoon of Sunday Sept. 18 at the Greenville ISD bus barn. District officials told the Herald Banner that a Greenville Fire Department investigation indicated students were to blame. Greenville ISD Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams said the students were disciplined, but did not give details.
KTEN.com
Tioga ISD lays off 20 staff members
TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) — Dozens of residents attended a special meeting of the Tioga Independent School District Board of Trustees Tuesday evening to learn the fate of laid-off staff. Because of financial difficulties, the Board laid off approximately 20 staff members. According to published data, Tioga had been operating...
KTEN.com
Nebraska comes in late to get Ardmore's Eric Fields
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - You would think that the leading tackler in the state of Oklahoma this season would have power-five schools drooling but that was not exactly the case for Ardmore's Eric Fields. Fields had to be patient in his college search but seemed to find the perfect fit...
KTEN.com
Cal Swanson closes chapter at Ardmore, heading to Illinois
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Just like his teammate Eric Fields, Ardmore quarterback Cal Swanson is also headed to the Big Ten West division. Swanson signed his letter of intent to play at Illinois after committing to the Illini this summer. Swanson leaves Ardmore as one of the best players in...
KTEN.com
Thief steals cash donated to Tom Bean firefighters
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) — The all-volunteer staff at Tom Bean Fire Rescue was hoping for some donations over the holiday season. The department set out a donation jar at the Valero convenience store, as they have in previous years. This money helps fund projects, and to purchase fuel for the fire trucks.
KTEN.com
Meet the next leader of Atoka Public Schools
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Atoka Public Schools Superintendent Jay McAdams will be stepping down at the end of this school year. His successor, Mike Martin, was named last week. Martin currently serves at superintendent at Pauls Valley Public Schools. Martin has been in education for 25 years. "I've done...
KXII.com
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County. Sherman police said it happened on Texoma Parkway near Fallon drive Sunday afternoon. Police said a black passenger car lost control, crossed the center median, and hit a white van heading north.
KXII.com
Calera family loses everything in house fire
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A family in Calera lost everything after their home burned down Tuesday night. According to the Calera Fire Department, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Main St. Firefighters on scene said that no one was home at the time of the...
KXII.com
Construction for US 82 intersection set to begin January
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Monday that a project to improve the intersection of US 82 and Old Southmayd Road in Grayson County is set to begin Jan. 9. The Contractor, Jagoe-Public Company of Denton was granted 78 working days, weather permitting, to complete the...
KTEN.com
Prepare now for Texoma deep freeze
(KTEN) — Texoma is headed for a deep and potentially dangerous freeze starting Thursday. The first thing you're going to need to do is weatherproof your house. Make sure your faucets are dripping to keep water flowing, and open cabinet doors under sinks to ensure that warm air can reach the pipes.
KXII.com
Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase. The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 10:23 a.m. a trooper stopped 37-year old Donald Johnson for a traffic violation, but Johnson refused to stop and a pursuit began.
KTEN.com
Ardmore deals with inflation and budget challenges
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The budget for the City of Ardmore for its 2022-23 fiscal year was listed to be more than $117 million. Nearly six months into the fiscal year, rising prices are forcing the city to rethink its spending plan. "It's probably happened more in the last...
KTEN.com
Sherman police address concerns about readiness
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police say they've seen some residents voicing concerns on social media about whether local law enforcement agencies are trained and ready to deal with an active shooter. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers have been training for more than a decade, and they...
KXII.com
Kansas man dead after rollover crash in Carter County
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of Ardmore Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Dwayne Edelman, of Wichita, KS, was southbound on Interstate 35 when he left the roadway, rolled his truck an unknown amount of times, and was ejected approximately 27 feet from the vehicle.
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
Comments / 0