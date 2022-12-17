ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

FSU offers 2024 OT Kavion Broussard

Florida State offered Zachary (La.) junior offensive tackle Kavion Broussard on Tuesday evening. Broussard mentioned FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins and offensive senior analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing the news of the offer. FSU joins Mississippi State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Tulane in offering him. There are no predictions...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

DL Tavion Gadson officially parts from his commitment to Florida State

Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson backed off of his commitment to Florida State on Monday. Gadson committed to the Seminoles back on August 11th. Gadson, who took an official visit to Kentucky this past weekend, was not expected to sign with the Seminoles. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman was a grayshirt candidate for FSU.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Louisville falls to Lipscomb, 75-67

Louisville’s win streak was brief. Shooting struggles and untimely turnovers plagued the Cardinals again, as Lipscomb defeated UofL 75-67 at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening. The loss ends a two-game win streak for Louisville, which drops to 2-10 on the season. Lipscomb improves to 8-5 overall. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville RB commit Logan Frazier sets signing date

Logan Frazier, a commit under the Scott Satterfield administration, has stayed loyal to the university despite the coaching change to Head Coach Jeff Brohm. But, if you know Logan’s story, then it is no surprise that his loyalty never wavered amidst all the personnel changes. Frazier’s family comes from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers, Bluejays, Busboom Kelly's Cardinals all ranked in final AVCA poll

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two programs from the Cornhusker State are in the final volleyball rankings, as is another helmed by a Nebraska native. Nebraska finished the season ranked ninth, while Creighton came in at No. 21 in the final poll. Louisville, which is coached by former Husker and Cortland native Dani Busboom Kelly, closed at No. 2 after falling to top-ranked Texas in the national championship match on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

5-star WR commit Hykeem Williams recaps his FSU official visit

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted their top ranked 2023 commitment on campus this weekend in the form of Stranahan (Fla.) five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. The talented wideout spoke with Noles247 after his trip and recapped his last time in Tallahassee before enrolling in less than a month. Williams is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong

As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Vandrevius Jacobs excited to begin his college career with FSU

TALLAHASSEE -- Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs has been committed to Florida State since June of this year. This past weekend, Jacobs returned to Tallahassee alongside his family to experience an official visit with the Seminoles. There wasn't too much new for him to learn about, but did admit the photo shoot, where he rocked the ice white uniforms, was a nice touch to this weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
