Watch: Kenny Payne, Jae'Lyn Withers, JJ Traynor following Louisville's loss to Lipscomb
Louisville's season-long struggles continued on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center where Lipscomb downed the Cardinals 75-67. UofL falls to 2-10 on the season. The Cardinals shot just 39 percent from the floor, while the Bison hit 49 percent. UofL was outrebounded by 14 and gave up 18 layups in the loss.
FSU offers 2024 OT Kavion Broussard
Florida State offered Zachary (La.) junior offensive tackle Kavion Broussard on Tuesday evening. Broussard mentioned FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins and offensive senior analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing the news of the offer. FSU joins Mississippi State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Tulane in offering him. There are no predictions...
Jeremiah Byers details decision to continue college career at Florida State
Byers announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Monday night.
DL Tavion Gadson officially parts from his commitment to Florida State
Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson backed off of his commitment to Florida State on Monday. Gadson committed to the Seminoles back on August 11th. Gadson, who took an official visit to Kentucky this past weekend, was not expected to sign with the Seminoles. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman was a grayshirt candidate for FSU.
Louisville falls to Lipscomb, 75-67
Louisville’s win streak was brief. Shooting struggles and untimely turnovers plagued the Cardinals again, as Lipscomb defeated UofL 75-67 at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening. The loss ends a two-game win streak for Louisville, which drops to 2-10 on the season. Lipscomb improves to 8-5 overall. Louisville...
Louisville's list of commitments a day prior to early signing period
The NCAA early signing period for college football is just a day away. On Wednesday, December 21, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm will welcome a new group of Cardinals to the roster. Since being named as the program's 24th head coach last week, Brohm has added commitments from a pair...
Georgia DL decommits from Florida State following visit to Kentucky
A Georgia defensive lineman has decommitted from Florida State following an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend. Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins 3-star defensive tackle Tavion Gadson, who had been committed to the Seminoles since August, reopened his recruitment Monday. "I would like to thank Coach Norvell, Coach Haggins, and Coach...
Louisville RB commit Logan Frazier sets signing date
Logan Frazier, a commit under the Scott Satterfield administration, has stayed loyal to the university despite the coaching change to Head Coach Jeff Brohm. But, if you know Logan’s story, then it is no surprise that his loyalty never wavered amidst all the personnel changes. Frazier’s family comes from...
Predictions: Where we expect Florida State Football targets to land when the dust settles on Wednesday
The Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday and Florida State is looking to close on a few targets that fill needs. Here are predictions on a few targets, and a commitment, that are expected to make decisions on Wednesday. Predictions from Zach Blostein, Brendan Sonnone, and Chris Nee of Noles247.com.
Louisville has seen a 'profound' spike in season-ticket sales since Jeff Brohm hiring
There is a ton of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football program. The Cardinals are expected to start signing one of the school's best-recruiting classes tomorrow on the first day of the early signing period and, of course, there is plenty of anticipation and excitement for Jeff Brohm to return home and take over as the coach of his alma mater.
Huskers, Bluejays, Busboom Kelly's Cardinals all ranked in final AVCA poll
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two programs from the Cornhusker State are in the final volleyball rankings, as is another helmed by a Nebraska native. Nebraska finished the season ranked ninth, while Creighton came in at No. 21 in the final poll. Louisville, which is coached by former Husker and Cortland native Dani Busboom Kelly, closed at No. 2 after falling to top-ranked Texas in the national championship match on Saturday.
5-star WR commit Hykeem Williams recaps his FSU official visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted their top ranked 2023 commitment on campus this weekend in the form of Stranahan (Fla.) five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. The talented wideout spoke with Noles247 after his trip and recapped his last time in Tallahassee before enrolling in less than a month. Williams is...
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong
As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
Vandrevius Jacobs excited to begin his college career with FSU
TALLAHASSEE -- Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs has been committed to Florida State since June of this year. This past weekend, Jacobs returned to Tallahassee alongside his family to experience an official visit with the Seminoles. There wasn't too much new for him to learn about, but did admit the photo shoot, where he rocked the ice white uniforms, was a nice touch to this weekend.
Florida State loses another defensive back to the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' top signee from the 2020 class is exploring his options elsewhere.
UConn's Geno Auriemma misses win over FSU due to illness
After feeling sick following morning shootaround, Geno Auriemma was not on the sideline for UConn's 85-77 win over Florida State on Sunday.
CB Ja’Bril Rawls recaps his FSU official visit, next step is to get bigger
TALLAHASSEE — Ja’Bril Rawls hasn’t been a stranger in Tallahassee this past year. The three-star prospect from Pensacola visited Florida State four times since March, including a July camp showing that led to him committing to the Seminoles a few days later. This weekend, Rawls made his...
4-star Edge commit Lamont Green Jr. has best ever visit experience on weekend official visit to Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State has had a commitment from Lamont Green Jr. since February, but Seminole football is also part of the family business. Boots, as Green Jr. known as to those closest to him, is the son of former Seminole Lamont Green. Boots had quite the time on his...
Florida State reveals new renderings for football-only facility and locker room
The facility is supposed to be completed in 18-24 months.
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.
