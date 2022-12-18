‘RHOBH’ Alum Camille Grammer’s Mother Dies: Maureen Wilson Donatacci Was 75

Camille Meyer, formerly known as Camille Grammer, is mourning the loss of her mother Maureen Wilson Donatacci. The former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confirmed the news on social media that her mother had died of cancer at the age of 75.

“My mom gained her angel wings today. She was a strong beautiful warrior who fought to the very end,” Meyer shared on Instagram. “Her strength and endurance was an inspiration to so many. She lived her life to the fullest. Her love and sense of humor made us feel better during difficult times. I will miss you everyday. I love you so much!”

Meyer honored her late mother by sharing photos of her and her family throughout the years.

Wilson Donatacci appeared in a handful of RHOBH episodes throughout the time Meyer’s time on the Bravo reality series. Some memorable moments include the charity events Meyer’s mom threw to raise awareness for cancer.

After Meyer published the post, former costars replied with their condolences.

“Camille I am so very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you,” former costar Kyle Richards replied.

“Sending much love and light to get through this most diffecult (sic) time in life,” former RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid wrote.

“I’m so so sorry love, she will always be watching over you and protecting you,” RHOBH alum Joyce Giraud said.

“Camille I’m sending you and your family so much love. I know how hard she fought. What a magnificent woman,” Eileen Davidson, RHOBH alum, wrote.

It was in September of this year that Meyer shared a photo with her mother ahead of her 75th birthday. In that same post, the former Bravo star said her mom had “been battling kidney and bladder cancer for years now.”

“She was first diagnosed at the age of 47 with stage 3 ovarian cancer. With the help of her amazing doctors she is still with us. Her 75th birthday is on the 19th of September. Bless her for not giving up years ago,” Meyer shared.